We are looking for a collaborative and strategic leader to join bp’s Ship Chartering team as a Global Time Charter and Planning Manager. This role blends commercial expertise, relationship-building, and strategic fleet planning to support bp’s supply, trading & shipping (ST&S) business. You will lead a team of chartering professionals and play a key role in shaping bp’s global time charter operations.
Reporting to the VP, Chartering, you Reporting to the VP, Chartering, you will be enabled and accountable for:
bp shipping has been connecting global energy markets since 1915. Our extensive fleet, including chartered vessels, enables bp to move 240 million tonnes of energy products annually, keeping the world supplied and connected.
In supply, trading & shipping (ST&S), we play a critical role in bp’s global strategy, ensuring energy moves efficiently across markets.
At bp, we believe who you are matters—not just what you do. We are committed to fostering an inclusive, supportive, and diverse workplace, where everyone is valued and empowered to grow.
Join us and shape the future of global energy transportation in a workplace that values collaboration, growth, and balance.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
