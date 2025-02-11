Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Shipping Group



Job Description:

We are looking for a collaborative and strategic leader to join bp’s Ship Chartering team as a Global Time Charter and Planning Manager. This role blends commercial expertise, relationship-building, and strategic fleet planning to support bp’s supply, trading & shipping (ST&S) business. You will lead a team of chartering professionals and play a key role in shaping bp’s global time charter operations.

About the Role

Reporting to the VP, Chartering, you Reporting to the VP, Chartering, you will be enabled and accountable for:

Time Charter Management

Guide and empower a high-performing team of charterers, overseeing negotiation, execution, and management of time charter contracts.

Shape charter agreements and fleet strategies, ensuring compliance with bp’s safety and regulatory standards.

Collaborate with vessel owners to enhance operational performance, ensuring efficient vessel delivery and redelivery.

Lead charter renewals and extensions, securing competitive rates while aligning with long-term fleet needs.

Financial & Commercial Management

Develop and maintain long-term fleet financial plans (5-year/annual).

Work closely with commercial and optimization teams to enhance value and cost efficiency across bp’s time-chartered fleet.

Relationship Building & Cross-Team Collaboration

Foster strong, trust-based relationships with vessel owners, brokers, and partners to support long-term success.

Partner with legal, technical, and assurance teams to ensure smooth execution of charter agreements and resolve challenges proactively.

Problem Solving & Risk Management

Identify risks related to vessel operations, regulations, and commercial performance, creating thoughtful solutions.

Support fair and constructive dispute resolution, maintaining positive business relationships.

Market Insights & Industry Awareness

Stay ahead of market trends, charter rates, and fleet availability, using insights to inform strategy and decision-making.

Reporting & Compliance

Provide transparent performance and financial reports to Chartering Leadership.

Ensure all charter operations align with maritime laws, charter regulations, and bp policies.

Essential Experience & Requirements

Experience in commercial shipping, ideally 10+ years across fleet management, chartering, or vessel operations.

Strong experience in negotiating, executing, and managing time charter contracts with a commercial and strategic approach.

Deep understanding of vessel operations, market trends, and compliance requirements.

Experience in financial planning, revenue optimization, and/or cost management.

Strength in relationship-building, collaboration, and customer engagement.

Experience leading or mentoring others, fostering a supportive and empowering work environment.

Structured with the ability to adapt to dynamic market conditions and business needs.

About Us

bp shipping has been connecting global energy markets since 1915. Our extensive fleet, including chartered vessels, enables bp to move 240 million tonnes of energy products annually, keeping the world supplied and connected.

In supply, trading & shipping (ST&S), we play a critical role in bp’s global strategy, ensuring energy moves efficiently across markets.

Why Join bp?

At bp, we believe who you are matters—not just what you do. We are committed to fostering an inclusive, supportive, and diverse workplace, where everyone is valued and empowered to grow.

We also offer:

Flexible working options that support work-life balance.

Generous parental leave and family-friendly policies.

Comprehensive retirement benefits and additional well-being programs.

Join us and shape the future of global energy transportation in a workplace that values collaboration, growth, and balance.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Ancillary cost management, Bunker buyer, Chartering, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Communication, Cost Management, Customer Engagement, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Financial Plan, Fleet Management, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Listening, Marine assurance, Marine Operations, Marine systems and processes, Marine technical, Market Knowledge {+ 17 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.