Global Voyage Claims Manager

Key Accountabilities:

People management of a global team (circa. 12 employees) - building and motivating a high performing team through bp’s values (Who We Are)

Oversight and management of Claims related systems which maximise voyage earnings

Drive continuous improvement through the team’s processes and procedures in service of the broader BP Shipping strategy

Ensure the processing of timely hire payments for Time Charter vessels

Oversee the calculation of profit share entitlements between BP Shipping, BP Group & Third-Party partners

Oversee the voyage monitoring process to promote accurate financial reporting.

Support the credit control reporting of the team, liaising closely with Chartering to ensure debt is robustly managed

Ensure opportunities for contractual improvements are highlighted regularly to front office & encourage the sharing of lessons-learned and opportunities for future transactions

Manage and responsible for a busy portfolio of vessels.

Provide commercial expertise in the financial execution/implementation of charterparties for BP Shipping.

Ensure Anti Money Laundering policy is strictly adhered to.

Build and maintain effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders to ensure optimal

commercial performance for BP Group.

Support the team with projects, training, and coverage.

Provide feedback to charterers on potential opportunities to optimise vessel income. Support continuous improvement from a Voyage Claims perspective.

Provide commercial assistance to the oil and ship operators, oil traders and ship charterers.

Provide training and develop awareness of Voyage Claims activity and improvement across the RPTE business and beyond.

Ensure compliance with all BP policies and procedures including Anti Money Laundering policy, Shipping policy and team credit control requirements.

Work collaboratively across the Voyage Claims team to ensure delivery against our full portfolio.

Any other duties or ad-hoc projects as may be required.

Essential Education & Experience:

Flexibility to work shift following UK hours (3pm-12am Malaysia time)

Relevant degree or professional qualification/experience equivalent

Leadership experience in leading and motivating a high performing team

Knowledge of commercial shipping matters and industry leading Charter Parties.

Knowledge of shipping freight, demurrage and related ancillary charges.

You should be able to demonstrate or have a consistent track record of 12-15 years industry experience encompassing the following key foundation skills.

Strong commercial instinct – a focus on delivering comprehensive value for BP.

Flexible and open problem solver.

Strong numerical, written, and oral skills.

Ability to influence.

Ability to successfully negotiate.

Ability to work under pressure to numerous and frequent deadlines.

Ability to prioritise and organise.

Attention to detail.

Ability to identify and embed standard methodology and cross portfolio consistency.

A continuous improvement attitude.

Performance Bias - focuses efforts and prioritises work to deliver business value.

Business Sense - takes account of inter-relationships between customers, suppliers & the organisation.

Strategy attitude - understands Chartering strategy and aligns Claims activity and income maximisation to support its delivery.

Partnership and Collaboration - actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of team, partners and networks.

Desirable Criteria:

Knowledge of the physical oil environment.

Problem solving skills, highly numerate and analytical.

Working knowledge of accounting principles including experience with SAP.

Experience using the Veson IMOS platform

Experience of working in a distributed team, with remote management.

Legal or paralegal experience or qualification.

Proven track record for continual improvement initiatives and execution of.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



