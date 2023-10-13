Global digital transformation(eCommerce) manager

Entity:Customers & Products
Overview
This role will be driving digital transformation in B2C ecommerce/social commerce's area at a global Castrol level with a special focus on US market. The Digital Transformation Manager will work with both global Castrol teams and PU teams to integrate digital touchpoints into seamless customer journeys and will manage relevant digital products from an end-to-end perspective. You will work in partnership with Business Owners and Product Owners to prioritize, co-develop and deploy digital products for market rollout!
Duties
Understand external digital world - specifically new technologies, trends and applications including 3rd party ecommerce platforms.
Identify best practice, benchmarking and potential partners and collaborators for developing and implementing digital solutions
Support the integration of joined-up digital touchpoints, O2O journeys and data management into the e-business strategy
Understand bp guidelines (Digital Security, GDPR), financial frameworks and processes to recommend the right approach for delivering the solutions
Work with PU hub marketing/operations teams to activate, scale and manage digital touchpoints
Adopt agile delivery model; identify the right KPIs and track delivery for MVP and for transfer to BAU organization, and manage all relevant products from end-to-end perspective.
Work within relevant teams to ensure digital technologies are used and applied
Requirements
Consistent track record in digital transformation
B2C eCommerce / O2O customer experience design/management experience
Offer development & innovation experience – in particular where enabled through digital touchpoints
Digital marketing and customer engagement experience will be a plus
Experience in Agile (e.g. scrum) techniques
Desirable Skills & Competencies
Digital transformation mastery
Project and stakeholder management experience; eCommerce: mastery; customer experience metrics; customer journey mapping; generating and applying insights; digital marketing understanding
Bachelor's degree with business & digital acumen
How much do we pay (Base)?
$127,000 - $235,000 *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here Explore Our Benefits.
Why join us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.