Job summary

Responsible for managing a large team to provide comprehensive internal consultancy across BP around business process improvement, contributing to strategic development for the discipline, engaging with a broad range of stakeholders to understand their requirements and driving development of sustainable, repeatable and quantifiable business process improvements to support delivery of business goals.

This role involves two key responsibilities

Lead program delivery for global procurement transformation programs Lead the line management for all delivery teams based out of India



This needs four essential key skill areas

Domain – Procurement Technology – SAP (Ariba, SRM, ERP MM, SAP S/4 HANA) Methodologies – PMP or Agile Strong people management experience with direct people manager experience at least in the last 5 years



Key Accountabilities

Lead the global procurement transformation program, encompassing SAP Ariba, SAP ERP, SAP S/4 HANA and a host of legacy applications.

Reporting to the global & regional head of transformation delivery, accountable for line management of the delivery teams based out of India. Primarily, Business analysts, Project Managers, Scrum Masters, Agile Coaches and business Architects.

Organize programs and activities in accordance with the mission and goals of the organization.

Develop a budget and operating plan for the program.

Run multiple projects within a program

Manage a team with a diverse array of talents and responsibilities.

Ensure goals are met in areas including customer satisfaction, safety, quality, and team member performance.

Implement and manage changes and interventions to ensure project goals are achieved.

Ability to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.

Govern transformation program in accordance with the defined mechanisms

Demonstrate strong understanding of Agile concepts with proven expertise of running large global programs under the agile framework

Lead and grow the Agile practice and best practice adoption under transformation programs



Essential education and experience

Bachelor’s Degree in engineering is a must

MBA from a top business school in operations or supply chain will be an added advantage

More than 17 years of experience in ERP transformation/business transformation/digital transformation

Should have strong experience around project management, technology (SAP Procurement) and domain (procurement)

Industry certifications around project management (ICP Agile/PMP), technology SAP (MM, SRM, Ariba) and domain (CSCP, CPIM etc.) Should have experience in transformational digital change across multi-disciplined global teams.

Strong experience around implementing SAP procurement solutions – SAP ERP MM, SAP SRM, SAP Ariba in a global role.

Keen focus on internal and external stake holder engagement across all organizational levels within large global organizations.

Strong and proven people management skills. Should have been a people manager for at least last 5 years.

Strong Agile skills