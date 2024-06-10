Job summary

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets. Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Global supply chain – Network optimisation modeler based at Mumbai at details mentioned below.

Castrol is seeking a talented and expert Supply Chain Network Optimisation Modeler to join the Global S&OP excellence team.

This role is responsible for modelling and optimising the global end-to-end supply chain network using advanced optimisation software to help Castrol achieve its strategic objectives.

This role will work closely with the Global supply chain optimisation manager to craft, build, and implement digital models to optimise the supply chain network in the tactical and strategic horizons.

What you will deliver:

The Supply Chain Network Optimisation Modeler is accountable for following deliverables:

Design, build and implement all required supply chain optimisation models in advance optimisation software.

Maintain all required models and regularly evaluate the efficiency of the models and strategies. Identify areas for improvement and implement continuous improvement initiatives to improve performance.

Perform what-if analysis and scenario generation to identify cost saving opportunities to optimise the network. Evaluate the impact of different variables and decisions on the supply chain to help make informed decisions and develop robust strategies.

Document modelling methodologies, assumptions, and results to ensure transparency and facilitate knowledge transfer within the organisation.

Stay updated on industry best practices, new technologies, and trends related to supply chain optimisation.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications) !

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Supply Chain Management, Finance, Economics, Mathematics, Statistics or Related Field.

Proven experience of 5 years in developing and implementing supply chain optimisation models.

Proficiency in optimisation software (Llamasoft, Aimms, Optilogic) and programming languages (e.g., Python, R, MATLAB).

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with attention to detail.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Knowledge of supply chain processes, logistics, and inventory management.

You will work with !

The role involves collaborating with cross-functional teams to analyse data, find opportunities for improvement, and implement strategic solutions to optimise the supply chain network.

This includes working closely with functions such as logistics, procurement, manufacturing, and planning to understand business requirements and constraints. In addition, it will also be vital to collaborate with IT teams to integrate the optimisation models into existing systems and processes.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



