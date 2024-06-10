Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets. Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Global supply chain – Network optimisation modelling analyst based at Mumbai at details mentioned below. This role is responsible for:

Data Analysis - Collect, organise, and analyse data related to various aspects of the supply chain, including demand forecasts, production volumes and capacities, raw material, manufacturing and logistics costs and inventory levels.

Scenario Analysis - Conduct scenario analysis using supply chain optimisation software to evaluate the impact of different sourcing strategies and network design configurations to optimise the end-to-end supply chain.

Continuous Improvement -Proactively find opportunities to enhance and improve data quality and support driving the journey from manual data collection to automate.

This role will work closely with network optimisation modeler to support and learn how to build and maintain network optimisation models from scratch.

What you will deliver

The Supply Chain Network Optimisation modelling analyst is accountable for following deliverables:

Identify trends, patterns, and anomalies in the data.

Develop a process to automatically refresh data monthly.

Identify external data sources such as benchmark transportation costs and tax and import duties.

Run scenarios in the optimisation software to find opportunities for cost saving.

Develop a tracker and pipeline of cost saving opportunities on monthly basis.

Prepare PowerPoint presentations, create dashboards and reports to communicate findings to stakeholders.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

At least 2-3 years of experience working in supply chain management, logistics, or operations with a focus on utilising optimisation models and tools.

knowledge of the principles of optimisation and how optimisation is performed using software packages such as Llamasoft, Aimms, Optilogic or similar platforms (or demonstrated ability to quickly learn and apply complex technical skills)

Bachelor’s degree in supply chain management, Finance, Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, or related Field.

Proficiency in data analysis tools and programming languages.

Knowledge of statistical methods and data visualisation techniques.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with attention to detail.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

