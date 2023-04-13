GoM - MM&D Senior Manager

The Senior Manager, Materials Management & Distribution - Gulf of Mexico & Canada is accountable for the strategic and day to day delivery of the physical supply chain. It includes driving development of the most efficient and effective supply chains to achieve the business’ safety, reliability and quality targets in conformance with OMS 6.7 Materials Management.
In this role you will lead a team of direct reports, along with a team of contractors onshore and offshore in support of Operations, Maintenance, Wells, Turnaround and Capital Projects for the region. You are accountable for the development, management, engagement, and success of our people and partnerships.
The Senior Manager, Materials Management & Distribution reports to the Senior Procurement Manager Gulf of Mexico & Canada, sits on the procurement senior leadership forum, and the regional P&O Extended Leadership Team.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education and Experience