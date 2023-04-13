GoM - MM&D Senior Manager

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

The Senior Manager, Materials Management & Distribution - Gulf of Mexico & Canada is accountable for the strategic and day to day delivery of the physical supply chain. It includes driving development of the most efficient and effective supply chains to achieve the business’ safety, reliability and quality targets in conformance with OMS 6.7 Materials Management.



In this role you will lead a team of direct reports, along with a team of contractors onshore and offshore in support of Operations, Maintenance, Wells, Turnaround and Capital Projects for the region. You are accountable for the development, management, engagement, and success of our people and partnerships.



The Senior Manager, Materials Management & Distribution reports to the Senior Procurement Manager Gulf of Mexico & Canada, sits on the procurement senior leadership forum, and the regional P&O Extended Leadership Team.



Key Accountabilities

Accountable for the safe, compliant, and on-time delivery of physical supply chain with a team of 5 staff and 70 contractors across multiple facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

Responsible for ensuring bp’s net zero purpose, strategies and aims are fully executed, with integrated teams in Region, Centrally and within our Global business services center in India.

Product owner for 4 agile delivery squads focused on safety, strategic demand planning, frictionless supply chain/digital and ops cash flow and living our purpose to bring sustainable energy, products to the world.

As part of the Gulf of Mexico & Canada leadership team, partner with senior stakeholders to deliver supply chain value in the annual business plan and quarterly performance forecast.

Contract accountable manager for major supply chain service agreements

Responsible for the optimization of $300m+ in working capital inventory and pursuing lean delivery to free cash flow through new commercial models with strategic suppliers.

Budget responsible owner for supply chain services, facilities management, and supplier sites

Responsible for strategy definition and customer delivery models with Amazon, working across the business and full supply chain to ensure reliability and production up-time.

Accountable for full Joint Venture compliance, cost recovery and supporting audits by regulators or partners.

Accountable for conformance to all COPAS material accounting standards and taxes

Manage the investment recovery strategy.

Accountable for the timely and commercially acute spares strategy for new major projects

Ensure strict conformance to ethics, compliance, counter party due diligence, cyber security, and risk management profile including international trade regulations.

Manage all resourcing priorities and provide crisis management procurement support to IMT, minimize supply chain disruptions.

Development and mentoring of all staff within reporting line.

Essential Education and Experience

Minimum Bachelors’ Degree qualification or equivalent experience is required.

Highly motivated, passionate, and experienced people manager with the ability to inspire the team and shape future growth.

Strong ethics and integrity with capability to discern the right course of action and identify potential issues.

A strong belief in safety and environmental responsibility with the ability to develop a strong safety culture in teams.

Excellent commercial and business acumen, able to identify and build opportunities for business value.

Strong, influencing, collaboration and partnering skills with the maturity and courage to provide constructive challenges at all levels.

Skilled in leading through complexity, partnering with multi-stakeholder, with business, regulatory and state and country-specific issues and challenges.

Ability to develop networks and influence broader teams.

Strong external focus, with the ability to bring insights and findings from suppliers and industry peers.

Proven experience of emotionally connected leadership, collaboration, and growth mindset.

Ability to communicate effectively bp strategy and vision and how it connects to the team.

Future focused thinking – track record of setting strategic direction and leading change.

Understanding of reputational risks, the intent of the code of conduct and compliance commitments.

Understanding and working knowledge of accounting concepts, P2P processes, and SAP system.

Desirable Criteria

Passion for reimagining energy for people and the planet.

Direct agile and transformation management experience including best practices, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, process, procedures, and tools.

Ability to shape organizational culture and growth mindset.

Critical thinking and risk-based decision making in a schedule driven dynamic environment.

Energy experience

Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!