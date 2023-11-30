GoM Turnaround Lead Scheduler

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Responsible for supporting the development, implementation and operation of a comprehensive schedule control system, including day-to-day planning activities, performance management and reporting, and the integration of schedules from internal and third party sources into the overall project planning process and in conformance with BP Planning, Scheduling and Project Coordination procedures.



The Turnaround Lead Scheduler is responsible to deliver all Turnaround managed schedules. This scheduler will partner with the Turnaround, Projects, and Maintenance planning teams to develop, review, track, and report on progress through the entire Turnaround Life Cycle. The successful candidate will need to demonstrate experience in following and applying scheduling processes from creation to close out, developing junior schedulers, and applying continuous improvement practices to stay outstanding.



Key Accountabilities:

Provides visible safety leadership throughout bpSolutions on and off-site.

Reports to the Scheduling Discipline Lead (DL) for technical and developmental aspects of their role.

Deployed at the bp Gulf of Mexico Production to support schedule development as a team member in squads led by the asset’s Squad Leader (SL) (TAR Controls Manager, PCM).

Contributes to the asset’s squad as the onsite scheduling SME to deliver site’s goals from scope development to close out with a focus on safety, risk, and business goals

Accountable to lead all aspects of all schedules include all approved scope and are built within the scheduling standards outlined in the Common Practices and Scheduling Working Instruction.

Responsible / Accountable for establishing clear direction, priorities, and boundaries for Site Controls while energizing and supporting the team to achieve outstanding performance.

Accountable to coordinate the schedule outputs are within the agreed standards of all team members in the Cost Controls, Planning, and Procurement organizations.

Manages the 3rd party scheduling resources to ensure the staffing plan meets the demand and communicates the efficiency of that plan to the SL and DL.

Implement mentorship for technical assurance associated with discipline’s activities within the squad and ensures work is executed to agreed technical standards.

Closely monitor performance against realistic targets (baselines) to ensure that objectives and KPI’s are met and build action plans or corrective actions to address variances.

Oversee compliance of the change control process.

Facilitate the review of construction schedules for accuracy and evaluate critical and near critical path durations.

Perform Primavera Administration responsibilities for the site (if needed).

Engages as a member of the Scheduling Community of Practice as the site’s representative to communicate best practices and gaps.

Participate in 3rd party scheduling roles interview boards as the scheduling SME.

Consolidate, review, and publish all schedule data needed for pre-reads for readiness reviews that require schedule data to complete the review. Participate in all readiness reviews as the scheduling SME.



Requirements:

7+ years Turnaround Experience

5+ years experience as a Lead TAR Scheduler managing turnarounds schedules.

High School diploma or equivalent experience

Primavera experience highly desired



Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

