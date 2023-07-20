GoMC Reservoir Engineer

The Reservoir Engineering position supports bp’s Deepwater assets & acreage in the western hemisphere. This is a high-profile position which requires an applicant who shows initiative, can influence, communicate effectively, is experienced in Reservoir management and performance and uses sound technical judgment. Work will entail cooperatively working projects in conjunction with other engineering disciplines, geoscientists, petrophysicists and finance. This role is not open to international relocation or expat assignment.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Monitoring, measuring and verification, Reservoir and storage unit modelling, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage development plans, Resource and storage estimation, Secondary recovery forecasting, Secondary recovery planning, Static reservoir description, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and area performance, Well planning
