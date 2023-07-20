GoMC Reservoir Engineer

Job summary

The Reservoir Engineering position supports bp’s Deepwater assets & acreage in the western hemisphere. This is a high-profile position which requires an applicant who shows initiative, can influence, communicate effectively, is experienced in Reservoir management and performance and uses sound technical judgment. Work will entail cooperatively working projects in conjunction with other engineering disciplines, geoscientists, petrophysicists and finance. This role is not open to international relocation or expat assignment.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

The Reservoir Engineering position supports bp’s Deepwater assets & acreage in the western hemisphere. This is a high-profile position which requires an applicant who shows initiative, can influence, communicate effectively, is experienced in Reservoir management and performance and uses sound technical judgment. Work will entail cooperatively working projects in conjunction with other engineering disciplines, geoscientists, petrophysicists and finance.This role is not open to international relocation or expat assignment.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Provide sound Reservoir Engineering technical analysis, judgement, and guidance to support identification, evaluation, and progression of value-generating resources.

Support and/or lead the analysis, documentation and reviews of the Discovered Resource Management guidelines and contribute to resource progression.

Support business planning, including quarterly performance forecasts, depletion plans, and area development plans

Assist in access, appraise, and development stages of a major project by working with multi-functional support to make technical recommendations.

Provide support for well planning processes and relevant data acquisition.

Assist in regulatory submittals and documentation.

Ability to mentor less experienced colleagues in technical matters

Essential education:

University Degree in Petroleum Engineering, Engineering or equivalent

Desirable experience:

Minimum 5 years industry experience,

Basic to Skillful application in the following three Reservoir Engineering skill groups: Reservoir Performance: material balance, decline curve analysis, pressure transient analysis, rate transient analysis. Reservoir Management: quarterly performance forecast, depletion plan, strategic area development plan; key contributor to surveillance plan, reservoir & well reviews and Subsurface Uncertainty and Risk Management. Reservoir Simulation: with support can construct a model, history matching and ensemble modeling for forecast.



Strong understanding of risk and uncertainty, including the ability to frame the uncertainties and risks, assess their impact with appropriate, and manage intervention and mitigation actions; familiar with forecast with a range of possible outcomes; powerfully communicate them to decision makers.

Confidence and good judgement to support of business decisions, presenting a data-led balanced-view that appropriately considers and quantifies risk and uncertainties.

Experience of integrating effectively across subject areas, particularly with geoscience and petrophysics.

Basic digital skills in coding and data management

Track record as an effective teammate.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Experience in Deepwater Exploration, Appraisal, Reservoir Management and/or Field Development

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Monitoring, measuring and verification, Reservoir and storage unit modelling, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage development plans, Resource and storage estimation, Secondary recovery forecasting, Secondary recovery planning, Static reservoir description, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and area performance, Well planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.