Goverment Relation & GA Executive (Merak Based)

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the team in executing the external affairs agenda for the region/country through completion of administrative tasks and helping to manage relationships with relevant external stakeholders, such as the media or the wider community, in order to ensure sustainable business relations are maintained.

Customers & Products



Communications & External Affairs Group



Responsible for supporting the team in executing the external affairs agenda for the region/country through completion of administrative tasks and helping to manage relationships with relevant external stakeholders, such as the media or the wider community, in order to ensure sustainable business relations are maintained.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Managing all formalities and general administration of the Merak Plant.

Ensure legal documents for all business are kept up to date as necessary including permits and licences related to plant by using the CTM to monitor

Liaise with local government for formalities administration processes

Coordinate business travel arrangements of hotel reservation and flight booking for travelling plant employees, company visitors, visiting vendor/consultants; include handling and coordination for the appropriate visa application with the documentation section.

Managing all the office stationary requirement for Merak Plant

Pool cars operation scheduler include company cars licences

Provide, maintain & update Merak Plant’s IT equipment

Handle petty cash for office daily activities if needed.

Complete regular safety/tidiness inspections and organize improvements as required. Maintain documented records on daily cleanliness of all office and plant facilities.

Act as BP Job Representative for drivers’ and gardeners’ contracts. Liaise and communicate with the Contractor’s Job Representative over fulfilment of responsibilities detailed within the contract, verify that hazards are identified and controls are implemented, and conduct inspections & audits of the contract work.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATION:

Educational background

Minimum Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in Administration is preferable

Experience (years and nature)

Minimum 3 years of experience in managing office facilities and administration

Experience in dealing with government will be an advantage

Desirable Criteria and qualifications

Good communication and influencing skills

Excellent administration and filing management skills

High attention to details

Skilled in document control and record keeping

Good English skill, both written and spoken

Able to use Microsoft Office, Excel and Word



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



