Goverment Relation & GA Executive (Merak Based)

Responsible for supporting the team in executing the external affairs agenda for the region/country through completion of administrative tasks and helping to manage relationships with relevant external stakeholders, such as the media or the wider community, in order to ensure sustainable business relations are maintained.
Entity:Customers & Products
Communications & External Affairs Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :
REQUIRED QUALIFICATION:
Educational background
Minimum Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in Administration is preferable
Experience (years and nature)
Minimum 3 years of experience in managing office facilities and administration
Experience in dealing with government will be an advantage
Desirable Criteria and qualifications
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.