Governance Risk & Compliance Principal

This role is a senior level leader reporting directly to the VP digital governance, risk & compliance (DGRC) and will sit on the DGRC leadership team. The DGRC organisation fosters a culture of transparency, accountability, and trust by promoting good governance, effective risk management, and regulatory compliance. These capabilities help bp balance security with usability, optimize technology investments, and proactively counter cyber threats.

You will be responsible for setting the strategy and vision for digital risk management to enable timely and informed business decision making. This will include setting bp’s cyber policy, providing actionable risk insights and preparing reporting on the status of our cyber programmes and priorities for c-suite forums such as the bp LT and Board.

Set clear digital security policies and procedures with actionable requirements.

Set the risk management framework for Digital and operate risk management processes, orchestration and tooling.

Facilitate security and operational risk governance forums (e.g. Digital Safety & Operational Risk Committee).

Enable the Technology function to actively identify and manage risks to reduce the likelihood and impact of a disruptive risk event occurring.

Provide risk management tooling to collect risk data and drive out analysis to support delivery of insightful and actionable risk management reporting for both digital teams and leadership.

Lead, coach, develop and build a resilient and high-performing team fostering a culture of continuous improvement and career progression.

Tertiary level education or equivalent work experience.

Significant experience in a similar governance, risk and compliance role for a large scale organisation.

Demonstrable experience of creating and implementing cyber and risk management frameworks.

Proven track record in leadership and in forming effective and collaborative partnerships with the business and other digital teams.

Cultivate positive team morale and empower team members.

Create an environment where people listen and can speak openly.

Demonstrate strong leadership, uphold bp's code of conduct and values.

Promote a culture of change, agility, and open communication.

Self-aware and able to recognize and manage your impact on others.

Cultural fluency – you operate across cultural boundaries with sensitivity.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



