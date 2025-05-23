Governance Risk & Compliance lead

Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
This is a team leader role reporting to the Governance, Risk & Compliance principal for digital compliance globally.
The DGRC organisation fosters a culture of transparency, accountability, and trust by promoting good governance, effective risk management, and regulatory compliance. These capabilities help bp balance security with usability, optimize technology investments, and proactively counter cyber threats.
You will lead the IT compliance delivery team based in Pune. Your role is responsible for delivering the IT compliance program for our core ERP systems including IT SOx. You will advise on compliance and audit requirements, support scoping and delivery of a complex audit program, complete assessments for external audit requests and attestations of compliance.
You’ll have a tertiary level education and/or equivalent relevant work experience.
bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.