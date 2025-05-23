Governance Risk & Compliance lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Technology



IT&S Group



This is a team leader role reporting to the Governance, Risk & Compliance principal for digital compliance globally.

The DGRC organisation fosters a culture of transparency, accountability, and trust by promoting good governance, effective risk management, and regulatory compliance. These capabilities help bp balance security with usability, optimize technology investments, and proactively counter cyber threats.

You will lead the IT compliance delivery team based in Pune. Your role is responsible for delivering the IT compliance program for our core ERP systems including IT SOx. You will advise on compliance and audit requirements, support scoping and delivery of a complex audit program, complete assessments for external audit requests and attestations of compliance.

Lead the delivery of the IT compliance program for our core ERP systems

Lead the design of the compliance management and testing approach for the IT SOx program

Provide oversight to the IT compliance program, tracking performance metrics, identifying emerging themes and managing risks

Highlight and deliver continuous improvement initiatives, with a focus on how we can use AI and automation to improve effectiveness and efficiency of the compliance program

Manage relationships with and monitor performance of strategic testing partners

Build and maintain relationships with in-region stakeholders and external audit teams

Lead, coach, develop and build a resilient and high-performing team fostering a culture of continuous improvement and career progression.

You’ll have a tertiary level education and/or equivalent relevant work experience.

Significant experience in a similar governance, risk and compliance role for a large-scale organisation

In depth knowledge and understanding of IT SOx as well as the broader legal & regulatory landscape

Experience leading complex audits across large multi-national organisations

Proven track record in leadership of teams and in forming effective and collaborative partnerships with customers, other digital teams and external partners

Leadership and EQ:

Cultivate positive team morale and empower team members

Create an environment where people listen and can speak openly

Demonstrate strong leadership, uphold bp's code of conduct and values

Promote a culture of change, agility, and open communication

Self-aware and able to recognize and manage your impact on others.

Cultural fluency – you operate across cultural boundaries with sensitivity.

