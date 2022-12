Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Architect

Job summary

ROLE SYNOPSIS



bp is reinventing itself, and digital capability is at the core of this vision. Our Innovation and Engineering teams develop and maintain the strategic platforms that enable our future digital vision.

Our team’s purpose is to re-conceptualize Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), and underlying security products within the Service Management platform by providing end-to-end product architecture to ensure the detailed design and development remain consistent.

As a GRC Architect in bp Digital, you form part of the GRC platforms team to

Engage with key stakeholders.

Develop a GRC strategy and direction, including roadmaps to scale GRC products that are aligned with the bp strategy and OKR’s

Ensure product modularisation and scalability

You will use your GRC experience to identify and recommend opportunities for bp to streamline the experience. Additionally, you will use your expertise to develop customer-facing guidance such as case studies, talks, and blog posts. Furthermore, you will contribute to the broader GRC community by creating enduring capability.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES



Architecture : You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will care passionately about the integrity of the digital products you create. You will be responsible for designing and building solutions that best meet the business needs and align with the digital strategy and roadmaps.



Technology : As a technologist, you will have an eye for emerging GRC technologies and standards and have a passion for learning. You will contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies and rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset.



Safety and Compliance : The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs, and processes enhance operational safety culture and improve our digital security.



Team : You will play an integral role in building the team's skillset while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead but "do.”



Relationships : You will build strong relationships across the business and digital teams. You will understand the long-term needs of the solutions you are developing and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members inside and outside BP.

FORMAL EDUCATION

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in technology/Computer Science or equivalent work experience

Industry-recognized certifications such as CRISC, CISSP, GRCP, etc. or equivalent work experience

ABOUT YOU

Confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience in architecting, building, and supporting transformational enterprise-wide GRC products. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Experience and exposure to significant regulatory and cybersecurity standards and frameworks, including SoX, Payment Card Industry (PCI) DSS, ISO 27001/27002, ITIL, COBIT, NIST, CMMC, NIST 800-53, and NIST CSF

Knowledge and understanding of the Cyber and Digital Risks, their business impact, and controls around the Business Processes and IT within ERP or other financial systems

System-based understanding of the GRC use-cases, including Integrated Risk, Controls Management, or similar, have implemented at least one or more GRC technology market solutions.

Expert understanding of the GRC concepts and their application in the business and IT across multiple lines of defense.

Process expertise in GRC areas, e.g., IT risk management, compliance & regulation, control automation, continuous controls monitoring, and security.

Understanding of Agile IT Service Management (ITSM) and DevOps

Experience in being part of a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

Proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

Ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

Leadership & EQ

You create an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly so everyone can understand and learn.

You promote a culture of change and agility, evolve continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You work across organizational boundaries and build high-quality, trust-based relationships with leaders and employees within IT&S & the wider BP, applying cultural sensitivity.

You apply judgment and common sense at scale.

You comply with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership of BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES



Architecture : You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will care passionately about the integrity of the digital products you create. You will be responsible for designing and building solutions that best meet the business needs and align with the digital strategy and roadmaps.



Technology : As a technologist, you will have an eye for emerging GRC technologies and standards and have a passion for learning. You will contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies and rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset.



Safety and Compliance : The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs, and processes enhance operational safety culture and improve our digital security.



Team : You will play an integral role in building the team's skillset while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead but "do.”



Relationships : You will build strong relationships across the business and digital teams. You will understand the long-term needs of the solutions you are developing and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members inside and outside BP.

FORMAL EDUCATION

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in technology/Computer Science or equivalent work experience

Industry-recognized certifications such as CRISC, CISSP, GRCP, etc. or equivalent work experience

ABOUT YOU

Confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience in architecting, building, and supporting transformational enterprise-wide GRC products. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Experience and exposure to significant regulatory and cybersecurity standards and frameworks, including SoX, Payment Card Industry (PCI) DSS, ISO 27001/27002, ITIL, COBIT, NIST, CMMC, NIST 800-53, and NIST CSF

Knowledge and understanding of the Cyber and Digital Risks, their business impact, and controls around the Business Processes and IT within ERP or other financial systems

System-based understanding of the GRC use-cases, including Integrated Risk, Controls Management, or similar, have implemented at least one or more GRC technology market solutions.

Expert understanding of the GRC concepts and their application in the business and IT across multiple lines of defense.

Process expertise in GRC areas, e.g., IT risk management, compliance & regulation, control automation, continuous controls monitoring, and security.

Understanding of Agile IT Service Management (ITSM) and DevOps

Experience in being part of a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

Proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

Ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

Leadership & EQ

You create an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly so everyone can understand and learn.

You promote a culture of change and agility, evolve continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You work across organizational boundaries and build high-quality, trust-based relationships with leaders and employees within IT&S & the wider BP, applying cultural sensitivity.

You apply judgment and common sense at scale.

You comply with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership of BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!