Government Affairs Adviser

The UK Government Affairs team, sits within the UK & European Region. Our UK activity includes a major focus on our project portfolio covering a number of areas including CCUS and hydrogen, retail fuels and bp pulse, and offshore wind, as well as our oil and gas operations in the North Sea.



This role is based in our UK headquarters in London. The role would support bp’s engagement with government affairs stakeholders, building relationships and coordinating advocacy with the UK Government officials, Parliament, departments and non-governmental organisations and opinion formers in the UK, such as policy think-tanks and trade associations. The role will identify and manage political and legislative issues that affect our projects activities in the UK, and support our projects to respond effectively.

As part of the UK Government Affairs team, build and maintain key relationships with the UK Government including ministers, officials, advisers and relevant non-governmental organisations and opinion formers, in support of our UK projects. Act as an interface/gatekeeper between them and bp’s various businesses.

Develop and maintain relationships with politicians from across the political spectrum plus other key opinion formers to ensure that bp is able to contribute to the debate on a wide-range of issues that inform and influence the business and regulatory environment and/or enhance overall perceptions of the company.

Provide insight on UK politics and advise the various bp business areas in managing potential policy and regulatory changes and co-ordinate bp’s response to the associated consultations. Manage the political engagement required to implement day-to-day business activity and long-term investment plans.

Represent bp in external fora, e.g. Carbon Capture & Storage Association (CCSA), Hydrogen UK.

Represent bp at events, including outside of normal working hours, in support of the Government Affairs team and UK projects.

Work with bp’s international businesses and partners to support delegations to bp projects and vice versa.

Develop communications and relationship/reputation management plans for specific projects as assigned.

Provide correspondence, briefing and speech-writing support.

Candidates will likely have a strong academic record with the ability to understand and communicate (written and verbally) complex topics.

Demonstrable experience in explaining policy issues to external audiences.

Political insight, likely developed from a respectful appreciation of, and familiarity with, current/political affairs and the work of UK Government and Westminster.

Knowledge of the oil and gas industry, and low carbon technologies.

Proven project management skills

Proven team-working skills with a ‘can-do’ attitude.

Comfort dealing with and explaining ambiguity.

The courage to speak up and do the right thing.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Ability to develop relationships with, and to influence, all levels across the organisation

Ability to develop relationships with, and to influence, senior political figures and public or voluntary sector partners

Occasional attendance at weekend events, as well as at more regular breakfast and evening events.

Disclaimer: please note that this role will be based in St James Square (SJS) until early 2025, at which point it will move to another South East UK location.

