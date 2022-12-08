Government Affairs Advisor (m/f/d), Offshore Wind

Job summary

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

Identifying, defining and managing stakeholder needs and engagements including communities, government, political and special interest groups

Determining non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputation, political and social) risks and develop appropriate mitigations to support

Developing and implementing local government and community

Engagement plans in accordance with the shareholder agreement, and alignment with C&EA DACH-L's position

Acting as one of the external interfaces for bp offshore wind in North Sea/Baltic Sea States– including direct engagement, digital channels, public point of contact etc.

Working with C&EA in relevant content creation (for e.g. community fact sheets and comms material) and leverage digital content, media, partnerships, and sponsorships etc.

Several years of professional experience in government affairs or advocacy with an established network of relationships in Lower Saxony, including at national level.

Fluent in German

A high level of spoken and written English

Educated to degree level or equivalent

Great team working and influencing skills

Experience in power, preferably offshore wind, and gas experience