Government Affairs & Advocacy Advisor

The Government Affairs and Advocacy Advisor will be accountable for supporting bp’s coordinated and comprehensive advocacy through third party organizations, to include trade associations, advocacy groups, and through day-to-day support of the Employee Political Action Committee (PAC). This person will provide organizational and policy analysis and perform other functions that help ensure bp’s corporate interests and reputation are advanced and protected.The individual must have excellent organizational, analytical, and communication skills – oral and written – and a track record showing how those skills have created value for an organization or business. By developing strong internal relationships, the individual will learn bp’s business strategy and related objectives and assist with developing our engagement strategy to advance those objectives.Collaboration is a fundamental way of working for this role. This position will continuously collaborate with business representatives and the C&A team to ensure ongoing awareness and alignment in all our interactions. This includes looking across our entire third-party advocacy activities to identify areas of misalignment or opportunities to increase the impact or our activities.



Conduct organizational and policy analysis of third-party organizations to assess their current and/or potential effectiveness in advancing BP’s Ambition and Aims, as well identifying potential misalignment.

Assist in the management of bp participation in trade association committees, to include maintaining accurate committee rosters and helping to ensure participants are internally aligned and synchronized on bp policy positions and talking points.

Maintain digital platforms to enable information sharing and record keeping related to participation in trade associations and other outside organizations

Maintain the master database of bp memberships for the Americas and provide input into the bp global database

Liaise with business points of contact and relationship owners to ensure adherence to policies regarding external memberships

Track membership dues and submit payment requests as required

Assist with the ongoing support to the bp employee PAC, to include records management, support to members, and other administrative tasks as required. Liaise with internal bp functions such as IT, finance, and payroll, in support of the PAC

Assist in managing the third party advocacy budget

Prepare briefings and memoranda as required

BS/BA in related field (e.g., Communications, Political Science, Foreign Studies, Business) or equivalent professional experience.

Proactive self-starter who enjoys complex issues and thrives in a fast-paced work environment.

Strong written and oral communication skills.

Ability to write briefings, correspondence, and tactical plans to support business objectives and executive engagements.

Strong organizational skills and the ability to adapt quickly to changing circumstances.

Ability to successfully build relationships

Skill in using all Microsoft applications, to include SharePoint.

At least four years of professional experience

Problem-solving skills

Very strong organizational and prioritization skills, and ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously while working under tight time constraints.

Proven success as a strong teammate who is self-motivated and able to work independently as well as collaboratively.

High level of energy and enthusiasm toward new and evolving challenges.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



