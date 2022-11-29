Government Affairs Analyst, offshore wind

Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands.



bp's bids for the two wind permits underpin extensive and transformational plans for a series of further integrated clean energy investments in the Netherlands and will support the decarbonization goals of the Rotterdam region and the country more widely.



For the communications & external affairs (C&EA) team serving bp's offshore wind team in the Netherlands, we are looking for an experienced and high calibre Stakeholder Engagement lead for offshore wind in the Netherlands.



In parternship with C&EA colleagues, and for the purpose to support bp offshore wind, the role

- works in obtaining regulatory approvals and societal support.

- anticipates non-technical risks of business activities, including political, regulatory, community and reputational, and develops best practice plans to mitigate.

- develops local government and community engagement plans, in consultation with bp's communication & external affairs (C&EA) team



This role has been advertised in bp's Rotterdam office location adjacent to the Rotterdam refinery, but we welcome applications from all interested candidates as we look to establish our centrally located Netherlands offshore wind team.

About bp

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp ’ s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.





Are you ready to take your career to new heights?



Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the UK and the Netherlands. These roles will form part of a multi-disciplinary project team which, if successful, will work together in the development, construction and operation of wind farms off the west coast of the Netherlands. This is just one part of the exciting integrated energy system that bp is looking to create in the Netherlands, with renewables at its centre.



Government Affairs Analyst offshore wind



In this role You will:

Identifying, defining and managing stakeholder needs and engagements including government, political and special interest groups.

Determining non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputation, political and social) risks and develop appropriate mitigations to support.

Engagement plans in accordance with the shareholder agreement, and alignment with C&EA Europe’s position.

Acting as one of the external interfaces for bp offshore wind in the country– including direct engagement, digital channels, public point of contact etc.

Working with C&EA in relevant content creation (for e.g. community fact sheets) and leverage digital content, media, partnerships, and sponsorships etc.

What You will need to be successful:

2-5 years relevant experience

Strong experience in stakeholder management

Fluent in Dutch and English

Bachelor's or master's degree

Great team working and influencing skills

Experienced with a broad spectrum of media tools

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.