Government Affairs Manager

The UK Government Affairs team, sits within the UK Communications and External Affairs team. This role is based in our North Sea headquarters in Aberdeen but requires close working with the rest of our UK Government Affairs Team in London and regular travel to both London and Edinburgh.It has two main priorities: building relationships and coordinating engagement with the Scottish Government, Scottish Parliament, the UK Government in Scotland, Scottish MPs and non-governmental organisations and opinion formers in Scotland and, handling political and legislative issues that affect our businesses in Scotland and particularly those operating out of Aberdeen, including our North Sea operations.The incumbent will also be expected to contribute to the wider activity of both the UK Government Affairs and UK Communications and External Affairs teams. This will include the development of communication and relationship management plans for specific BP projects and issues, creation of risk mitigation plans for emerging and ongoing reputation risks, and supporting business stakeholder and community engagement events.



Agree and implement a stakeholder engagement plan for the UK Government in Scotland, Scottish MPs, Scottish Government, MSPs, advisers and relevant non-governmental organisations and opinion formers in Scotland. Act as an interface/gatekeeper between them and bp’s various businesses.

Maintain relationships with politicians, officials, and other opinion formers and ensure that BP contributes to the debate on a wide-range of issues in Scotland to inform and influence the business and regulatory environment and/or enhance overall perceptions of the company.

Advise the North Sea business in handling potential policy and regulatory changes and co-ordinate bp’s response to the associated consultations. Manage the political engagement required to complete day-to-day business activity and long-term investment plans.

Represent bp in external fora, e.g. government/trade association roundtables, Scottish Parliament Cross Party Group on Oil and Gas, Offshore Energies UK government relations wg, etc.

Work with bp’s international businesses on delegations into Scotland and vice versa.

Develop communications and relationship/reputation management plans for specific projects as assigned.

Extended member of the bp North Sea Communications & External Affairs team.

Proven experience in explaining policy issues to external audiences.

Political insight, likely developed from a respectful appreciation of, and familiarity with, current/political affairs in the UK and the work of the Scottish Government and Holyrood in particular.

Knowledge of the oil and gas industry, and particularly the North Sea

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Ability to develop relationships with, and to influence, all levels across the organisation

Ability to develop relationships with, and to influence, senior political figures as well as public or voluntary sector partners

