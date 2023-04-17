Government & External Affairs Manager, Offshore Wind

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp's strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Nordics, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark.
bp has been operating in Denmark since 1920. Today, our work is focused on our downstream products through the Danish entities Nordic Lubricants A/S and BP Aviation. The offshore wind team in Denmark will be part of our European team and will help Europe to decarbonise.
For the communications & external affairs (C&EA) team serving bp's offshore wind team in Denmark, we are looking for an experienced and high calibre Government Affairs Manager for offshore wind in Denmark.