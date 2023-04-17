Government & External Affairs Manager, Offshore Wind

Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp's strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Nordics, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark.

bp has been operating in Denmark since 1920. Today, our work is focused on our downstream products through the Danish entities Nordic Lubricants A/S and BP Aviation. The offshore wind team in Denmark will be part of our European team and will help Europe to decarbonise.

For the communications & external affairs (C&EA) team serving bp's offshore wind team in Denmark, we are looking for an experienced and high calibre Government Affairs Manager for offshore wind in Denmark.

Government & External Affairs Manager

Office based role in Copenhagen, location of project work could be flexible across Europe

In this role You will:

Set strategic directions for the OSW (offshore wind) C&EA team in Denmark

Develop and deliver government and regulatory affairs strategy in support of bp’s business interests in Denmark; campaigning for net zero and advocating for well designed climate policies

Ensure policy positions are efficiently developed, networked and communicated; working closely with the other C&EA teams on delivery of integrated policy advocacy campaigns

Manage political and policy issues, opportunities and risks in support of bp’s OSW business interests; in coordination with C&EA working closely with the head of country and business leaders

Represent bp in relevant industry associations; as well as supporting head of country representation in relevant associations

Play an active role in the transformation of C&EA in Europe, working in an integrated, collaborative and connected way, and adopting new ways of working, systems, tools and processes to drive value delivery

What You will need to be successful:

Fluent in English & Danish

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field

Several years of professional experience in government affairs or advocacy with an established network of relationships in Denmark, including at national level

Project management; proven issues and stakeholder management, campaign planning, social performance and crisis response skills

Passion for offshore wind, preferably with some experience in renewable energy technologies

Excellent communications, influencing and writing skills

Digitally fluent and be able to bring together insights based on detailed analysis of data