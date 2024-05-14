This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

As Government and Corporate Affairs Manager, you will coordinate the government affairs engagements and interactions with government departments and ministries in the United Arab Emirates and MEA region.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Government and Corporate Affairs Manager

In line with Emiratisation goals, this role is available for UAE nationals with family book only.

We also would like to encourage female candidates to apply.

In this role You will:

Manage the Governance for Joint Ventures as part of Cosec activities and Compliance , including the collaboration with PWC and the bp Group (JV’s Governance is not part of PWC scope)

, including the collaboration with PWC and the bp Group (JV’s Governance is not part of PWC scope) Coordinate the efficient and safe operations of the Dubai office including hosting arrangements for other Middle East business as required

Act as SPA for managing the outsourced service providers that services the Dubai office and act as relationship manager for Workplace on behalf of Castrol, Aviation and T&S

Support BPME Board and the General Managers as secretary to the Board and the GMs meeting , as well as provide support and updates on GCD actions arising out of governing forum meetings.

, as well as provide support and updates on GCD actions arising out of governing forum meetings. Manage government relations and interaction including immigration visa for employees and their families, commercial license for bp Middle East.

including immigration visa for employees and their families, commercial license for bp Middle East. Administer and recommend policies, procedures and laws required to operate in accordance with the local law and regulations.

Manage the interface SLAs between JLL (office support staff), Engie (cleaning staff) and Global Link (Outsourced PRO services)

Run the Dubai office and hosting bp aviation, Castrol and T&S, as well as Indirect Procurement for all office needs, additionally act as SPA for interface management and liaising with Property Management services for all building requirements

Lead project management and interface for any government matter that need interaction or bp action and provide government affairs support to Non Operated Joint Ventures through SLAs.

Report regularly to the senior management concerning updates of local procedures and policies and act as lead or input to specific projects for example will be the prime lead on Project Less (UAE)

Support regional CE&A for communications and events coordination specific to Dubai including developing effective communication and avenues in order to relay the required information to the businesses and respective key partners,

Manage in-country budget for public and government affairs and maintain all legal files for Company Governance

What You will need to be successful:

Higher education degree or equivalent experience

UAE nationality with family book

Fluency in Arabic and in English

7 years of experience in administration, facilities management & government affairs and legal background and knowledge of the UAE and its functions

and legal background and knowledge of the UAE and its functions Ability to interact at senior levels within BP and Government agencies, as well as strong negotiation skills

Structured, detail-oriented personality

Office Administration capabilities and Microsoft Office competence

Excellent project management skills related to special projects, including developing project plans, budgets.

Very good interpersonal skills and ability to work in a matrix organization

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Arabic Language, Government Affairs, Government Relations, Local Government, Office Administration



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.