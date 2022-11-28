Government relations manager, UK

Job summary

We are looking for a Government Affairs Manager to join our busy Communications & External Affairs team. You will be responsible for providing government relations support through managing specific government relations projects, carrying out specific pieces of research on policy and political issues, coordinating briefings, managing information holdings and managing relationships, especially with political think tanks and academia.



About the role



This is an operational government affairs role and as part of this team, one of your key focusses will be to build relationships and advocate bp’s position on, a range of issues and activities to, the UK Government (HMG), Westminster and the wider political and diplomatic community in London and across the UK.



Strategic projects and initiatives will be managed alongside the unexpected. Unpredicted events may develop very quickly, arising from external forces over which bp has no control so you will need to continuously develop relationships that are strong, credible and trustworthy both externally as well as internally. Given the bp plc headquarters in London, ‘air traffic control’ of interactions people in bp may have with HMG is a major activity for this team.



The team influences very high-level business decisions but does not take them. The level of influence is often determined by personal relationships and track record. Key decisions can include advice on when and at what level to engage with HMG; the phrasing of requests to HMG; and, to predict the response of HMG to bp business initiatives.



To be successful in this role you must keep fully abreast of external political events while maintaining familiarity with bp’s business interests and policies, so that the two can be reconciled.

What you’ll be doing:



Lobby on specific business interests, including international activities, consistent with bp’s strategy and policy positions.

Assist and implement a framework for bp’s advocacy in the UK.

Flag external political developments that may impact the company and specific business interests along with potential risks and mitigations.

Provide advice, support and briefings to bp leaders on UK political/external issues and legislation.

Provide political input into the UK C&EA plan.

Act as an emissary for bp’s leaders in meetings, at events, and functions.

Represent bp at trade association meetings and roundtables with think tanks among other external bodies.

Develop policy submissions for HMG consultations and select committee inquiries, and other papers for external use as required.

Explaining policy issues to external non-expert audiences.

Political insight, likely developed from a respectful appreciation of, and familiarity with, current/political affairs and the work of Westminster and Whitehall in particular.

Ability to identify and communicate major issues and participate in detailed policy discussions.

An appreciation of UK political processes on legislative development and an ability to convene internal discussions to frame corporate views for external audiences.

Demonstrable background building relationships and networking with stakeholders.

Comfort dealing with and explaining ambiguity.

The courage to speak up and do the right thing.

A Political experience and campaign participation. Knowledge of the United Kingdom’s institutions.

Understanding of government and politics.

Management of non-technical risks.

Gathering intelligence from ambiguous data.

Commercial experience, or exposure to international businesses.

Capability to use social media to serve business objectives and for political intelligence-gathering and willingness to attend meetings/functions outside of normal office hours.

This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation.With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!