Graduate - Applied Sciences - Electrical Engineering - UK

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group, Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Join bp as a graduate in the Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team, part of Applied Sciences, that has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and innovation agenda in the spheres of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration.



Job Description:

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives!

The AES team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp: builds the right key capabilities, places the right technology bets, and leads the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.

Applied Sciences sits under BP’s Innovation and Engineering entity and is home to all of bp’s physical sciences and technology capability. Its primary purpose is to support bp’s various businesses whilst helping to accelerate the transition to Net Zero.

The programme comprises several technology and engineering focussed placements lasting 12 months, over a three-year period. You will have the opportunity to be part of centralised and connected team, contributing across multiple businesses, and have a real impact on the delivery of bp and Castrol’s strategy and Net Zero targets.

Throughout, you will acquire a variety of technical, management and leadership skills through a combination of structured mentoring and in-role learning. Training and development will be managed according to a syllabus encompassing the overarching bp One Engineering programme, and Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) professional engineer competency framework (UK-SPEC).

Examples of activities you could be involved in include:-

Engaging with the relevant BP business entities and the energy systems modelling team to onboard a techno-commercially viable solution use-case and develop the full-lifecycle solution development requirements for delivery of the pre-scale solution.

Acting as a project manager and/or work package owner and implement an agile approach for delivering innovative pre-scale solutions, including but not limited to: battery energy storage solutions (BESS), energy management systems (EMS), innovative EV charging systems, solar PV farms.

Contributing to the qualification of use-cases based off fundamental research on emerging and disruptive solutions such as virtual power plants, long duration energy storage, microgrid innovation.

In this role your primary responsibilities will be:

As part of the Solution Development team, participate in the full-lifecycle solution development process to deliver innovative and commercially viable use cases.

Acting as a project manager and/or work package owner during the delivery of innovative solutions including but not limited to battery energy storage solutions (BESS), energy management systems (EMS), innovative EV charging pre-scale projects.

Supporting the Technology research team with fundamental research, as well as developing evolutionary and disruptive innovation use-cases across a range of electrification, storage and management technologies.

Supporting the Energy systems modelling team with development of cutting-edge global techno-economic models for energy assets and power markets.

Develop and document solution requirements, standards and specifications to facilitate seamless deployment, and ultimately BAU commercialisation by relevant BP entities.

Work within secondments to deliver assigned projects and tasks that provide opportunity for personal development, fulfil business needs, and help deliver bp’s strategy.

Work towards achieving professional recognition of competence or chartered membership of the IET.

Act as an ambassador for bp, Applied Sciences, the Advanced Energy Solutions team, and the engineering profession both within and outside of bp.

Make positive contributions to the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), bp’s business resource groups and the wider community.

Adherence to bp’s Code of Conduct and uphold bp’s Value & Behaviours.

You’ll become part of an organisation committed to a diverse, energetic and inclusive culture that thrives on open, transparent and constructive feedback! You’ll have a good understanding of scientific and electrical principles, be dedicated, enthusiastic, committed, and motivated to succeed. From the beginning you’ll be expected to act as a leader, prepared to speak up, and demonstrate a sincere commitment bp’s values.

Requirements

For this graduate role, you will need to be in your final year of study or have completed your Masters degree. It would also be expected that you can demonstrate some knowledge and awareness of, but certainly a curiosity about current and emerging energy transition solution themes for such as Renewables, Storage, and Electrification.

We support our graduates to get professional accreditation and become chartered engineers. Therefore, it’s essential that your degree is accredited to MEng (or equivalent) level. To find out if your degree is accredited, please visit the links below. If you don’t find your degree within the links and know it is accredited, then please continue to submit your application, and we can confirm this for you.



UK DEGREES ACCREDITED BY THE ENGINEERING COUNCIL

SIGNATORY MEMBERS OF THE WASHINGTON ACCORD

DEGREES ACCREDITED BY EUR-ACE/ENAEE



Location

You will likely be located in one of our main UK hubs in London or Pangbourne.

Other information

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is a rotational position (across locations)



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.