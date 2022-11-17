Site traffic information and cookies

Graduate - Applied Sciences - Engineering

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Pangbourne
  • Travel required
  • Job category Research &amp; Technology Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 143014BR
  • Experience level
Job summary

As an Applied Science Engineering graduate, you’ll begin your career by embarking on our world-class One Engineering early careers development programme. This will provide you with the necessary skills and experience to become a fully-fledged professional engineer within your chosen domain.
You’ll be expected to work in several technology and engineering focussed placements lasting between 9-18 months over a 3-year period. Throughout the programme you will acquire a variety of technical, management and leadership skills through a combination of structured and unstructured learning.
Examples of activities you could be involved in include:-

  • Fundamental research, advanced development and innovation
  • Product development
  • Data science and application development.
  • Physical product testing
  • Computer modelling, simulation and statistical analysis
  • Product deployment and technical support
  • Joint engineering projects
In this role your primary responsibilities will be:
  • Adherence to bp’s Code of Conduct and uphold bp’s beliefs
  • Completion of the Applied Sciences graduate rotation and training programme
  • Self management of personal and professional competence development across a range of engineering, technology, digital and business fields in accordance with the bp graduate programme, One Engineering and Applied Sciences training syllabuses
  • Work towards achieving professional recognition of competence or chartered membership of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.
  • Work within secondments to deliver assigned projects and tasks that provide opportunity for personal development, fulfil business needs and help deliver bp’s strategy.
  • Develop personal leadership skills and behaviours consistent with becoming a future first level or senior level leader.
  • Provide unique insights, innovate and apply thought leadership in areas of academic specialism.
  • Act as ambassadors for bp, Applied Sciences and the engineering profession both within and outside of bp.
  • Make positive contributions to the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), bp’s business resource groups and the wider community.
You’ll become part of an organisation committed to a diverse, energetic and inclusive culture that thrives on open, transparent and constructive feedback. You’ll have a good understanding of scientific and mechanical principles, be dedicated, enthusiastic, committed and a great organiser. From the beginning you’ll be expected to act as a leader, prepared to speak up, and demonstrate a sincere commitment bp’s values.

Requirements
To apply for this role,you’llneed a Mechanical, Automotive or Aeronautical engineering Master’s degree at a 2:1 or above, preferably IMechE accredited. It would also be expected that you can demonstrate your knowledge and awareness of the energy and transport sector. The successful candidate would preferably also have:-
  • Industrial experience in an engineering capacity.
  • Digital skills in computer aided engineering techniques, programming and data analytics
We support our graduates to get professional accreditation and become chartered engineers. Therefore, it’s essential that your degree is accredited to MEng (or equivalent) level. To find out if your degree is accredited, please visit the links below. If you don’t find your degree within the links and know it is accredited, then please continue to submit your application and we can confirm this for you.  
UK DEGREES ACCREDITED BY THE ENGINEERING COUNCIL  
SIGNATORY MEMBERS OF THE WASHINGTON ACCORD   
DEGREES ACCREDITED BY EUR-ACE/ENAEE   

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or emailenquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.

