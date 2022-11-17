Graduate - Applied Sciences - Engineering

Job summary

As an Applied Science Engineering graduate, you’ll begin your career by embarking on our world-class One Engineering early careers development programme. This will provide you with the necessary skills and experience to become a fully-fledged professional engineer within your chosen domain.

You’ll be expected to work in several technology and engineering focussed placements lasting between 9-18 months over a 3-year period. Throughout the programme you will acquire a variety of technical, management and leadership skills through a combination of structured and unstructured learning.

Examples of activities you could be involved in include:-

Fundamental research, advanced development and innovation

Product development

Data science and application development.

Physical product testing

Computer modelling, simulation and statistical analysis

Product deployment and technical support

Joint engineering projects

In this role your primary responsibilities will be:

Adherence to bp’s Code of Conduct and uphold bp’s beliefs

Completion of the Applied Sciences graduate rotation and training programme

Self management of personal and professional competence development across a range of engineering, technology, digital and business fields in accordance with the bp graduate programme, One Engineering and Applied Sciences training syllabuses

Work towards achieving professional recognition of competence or chartered membership of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

Work within secondments to deliver assigned projects and tasks that provide opportunity for personal development, fulfil business needs and help deliver bp’s strategy.

Develop personal leadership skills and behaviours consistent with becoming a future first level or senior level leader.

Provide unique insights, innovate and apply thought leadership in areas of academic specialism.

Act as ambassadors for bp, Applied Sciences and the engineering profession both within and outside of bp.

Make positive contributions to the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), bp’s business resource groups and the wider community.

You’ll become part of an organisation committed to a diverse, energetic and inclusive culture that thrives on open, transparent and constructive feedback. You’ll have a good understanding of scientific and mechanical principles, be dedicated, enthusiastic, committed and a great organiser. From the beginning you’ll be expected to act as a leader, prepared to speak up, and demonstrate a sincere commitment bp’s values.

R equirements

To apply for this role, you’ll need a Mechanical, Automotive or Aeronautical engineering Master’s degree at a 2:1 or above, preferably IMechE accredited.

It would also be expected that you can demonstrate your knowledge and awareness of the energy and transport sector.

The successful candidate would preferably also have:-

Industrial experience in an engineering capacity.

Digital skills in computer aided engineering techniques, programming and data analytics