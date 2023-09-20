Graduate - Applied sciences - Mobility engineering

Job summary

As a Mobility Engineering graduate, you’ll begin your career by embarking on our world-class One Engineering early careers development programme. This will provide you with the necessary skills and experience to become a fully-fledged professional engineer within your chosen domain. You will also work towards professional accreditation with the Institution of Mechanical Engineers!

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Applied Sciences sits under our Innovation and Engineering entity and is home to all of bp’s physical sciences and technology capability. Its primary purpose is to support bp’s various businesses whilst helping to accelerate the transition to Net Zero.

The programme comprises several technology and engineering focussed placements lasting 12 months, over a three-year period. You will have the opportunity to work on critical mobility technology projects and have a real impact on the delivery of bp and Castrol’s strategy and Net Zero targets.

Throughout you will acquire a variety of technical, management and leadership skills through a combination of structured and in-role learning. Training and development will be managed according to a syllabus encompassing the overarching bp One Engineering programme, Mobility Engineering learning pathway, and Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) professional engineer competency framework.

Examples of activities you could be involved in include:-

Fundamental research, advanced development, and innovation across a range of existing and emerging transport technologies with a focus on low carbon mobility.

Product development of advanced fuels, lubricants and EV fluids

Data science and application development.

Physical product testing, including bp fuels, Castrol lubricants, EV fluids, battery and charger technologies.

Computer modelling, simulation and statistical analysis

Product deployment and technical support

Joint engineering projects, supporting Castrol and bp technical relationships with our suppliers, customers, and technology partners.

In this role your primary responsibilities will be:

Work within secondments to deliver assigned projects and tasks that provide opportunity for personal development, fulfil business needs, and help deliver bp’s strategy.

Completion of the Applied Sciences Mobility Engineer rotation and One Engineering training programme.

Self-management of personal and professional competence development across a range of engineering, technology, digital and business fields in accordance with the bp graduate development offer, One Engineering and Mobility Engineering training syllabuses.

Work towards achieving professional recognition of competence or chartered membership of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

Develop personal leadership skills and behaviours consistent with becoming a future leader.

Provide unique insights, innovate and apply thought leadership in areas of academic specialism.

Act as ambassadors for bp, Applied Sciences and the engineering profession both within and outside of bp.

Make positive contributions to the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), bp’s business resource groups and the wider community.

Adherence to bp’s Code of Conduct and uphold bp’s Value & Behaviours.

You’ll become part of an organisation committed to a diverse, energetic and inclusive culture that thrives on open, transparent and constructive feedback. You’ll have a good understanding of scientific and mechanical principles, be dedicated, enthusiastic, committed, and motivated to succeed. From the beginning you’ll be expected to act as a leader, prepared to speak up, and demonstrate a sincere commitment bp’s values.

R equirements

To apply for this role, you’ll need a Mechanical, Automotive or Aeronautical engineering Master’s degree at a 2:1 or above, preferably IMechE accredited.

It would also be expected that you can demonstrate your knowledge and awareness of the energy and transport sector.

We'd also welcome applications from those that have some:-

Industrial experience in an engineering capacity.

Digital skills in computer aided engineering techniques, programming and data analytics

To meet the eligibility criteria to apply for this role, you will need to be in your final year of study or have completed your degree ​



Location – Pangbourne



We support our graduates to get professional accreditation and become chartered engineers. Therefore, it’s essential that your degree is accredited to MEng (or equivalent) level. To find out if your degree is accredited, please visit the links below. If you don’t find your degree within the links and know it is accredited, then please continue to submit your application and we can confirm this for you.

UK DEGREES ACCREDITED BY THE ENGINEERING COUNCIL

SIGNATORY MEMBERS OF THE WASHINGTON ACCORD

DEGREES ACCREDITED BY EUR-ACE/ENAEE



Other information

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



​​



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



