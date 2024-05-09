Graduate - C&P - Data Analyst - South Africa

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Our early careers programme provides a range of foundational career experiences and a gateway to an exciting and rewarding career.



Key Accountabilities and Development milestones:

The successful candidate will work across the convenience value chain, partnering with internal and external teams to bring new digitization opportunities that benefit our customer, employee, and ultimately deliver better consumer experiences in our shops and across our offers.



Essential Criteria and/or Qualification:

• An Honours degree/BTech Honours/4th Year or higher in Information Systems, Industrial Engineering, Data Science, or equivalent

• Knowledge of current discipline, specific trends, theories/approaches, and benchmarks

• Little or no professional work experience

• Must have graduated in 2021, 2022 or 2023





Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

