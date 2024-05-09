Graduate - C&P - Supply Chain - South Africa

This role is not eligible for relocation

Role Synopsys

Our early careers programme is designed to support transition from university to discipline professional and provides a framework to support building effectiveness skills. The programme will follow a structured development offer to accelerate the acquisition of foundational skills, experience, knowledge, and application in the business world. This role will form part of the Midstream organisation which focuses on the optimised sourcing and primary distribution of liquid fuels for bp Southern Africa’s value chain.

Key Accountabilities and Development milestones

Demand Planning and Performance: Coordinate and participate in below-the-line supply & demand planning processes, building up to Midstream functional review, including daily optimisation forums, weekly demand planning forum, weekly stocks meeting and monthly operational plan session Providing input into organisation working capital forecasting (plan, latest estimate – LE, actuals) Support in setting of supply-demand balance for different planning horizons including weekly/in-month, 3-month view, 12–24-month plan Conducting review of optimum variable average stock (OVAS) Any other supply demand adhoc work including assisting with view of supply-demand balances for project work Provide support to Midstream commercial analyst for demand-supply related analyses

Key Account Management (KAM): Support KAM in managing the interface between the depot, stocks, supply & logistics on day-to-day operational delivery. Support KAM on month end reporting deliverables Support KAM in the strategic deliveries, including Developing offers in line with customer segmentation requirements for the various sectors (Mining, Agriculture, Fleet) and turbo charge strategy: Understanding the value drivers and support detailed demand tracking Support KAM to ensure integrated commercial optimisation



Essential Criteria and/or Qualification:

An Honours degree/BTech Honours/4th Year or higher in Supply Chain, Economics or Industrial Engineering

Minimum final year aggregate of 65% or 2.1 GPA

Knowledge of current discipline, specific trends, theories/approaches, and benchmarks

Little or no professional work experience

Must have graduated in 2021, 2022 or 2023



