Graduate - Civil Engineering

Our offshore structures, facilities, buildings, refineries and plants are essential to the production and delivery to market of hydrocarbons — BP’s core business. BP operates across the globe — in the Caspian, the deepwater off Angola and the Gulf of Mexico, the deserts of North America, Trinidad & Tobago, the North Sea and many other areas.



The design, build and integrity management of fixed, floating offshore and subsea structures, nearshore marine facilities and onshore civil infrastructure is down to the skills of our civil engineers. They are some of the most forward-thinking civil and structural engineering professionals in the oil and gas industry. Join them and help ensure safe, reliable and efficient plant operation for the entire lifecycle of our assets.



Duties and responsibilities



The precise nature of your role will be defined by your skills as well as the needs of the business but your duties and responsibilities will include:

Working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions

Helping to maintain performance within your team and for BP as a company

Building relationships both within BP and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver excellence

Demonstrating drive and dedication through the BP values with an emphasis on safety.

Requirements:

To apply for this role, you’ll need a Master’s degree (or equivalent) in:

Civil Engineering

Engineering – Civil Masters

Engineering – Offshore Masters

Engineering – Other Masters

Geosciences – Geology Masters

Engineering - Geotechnical Masters

Engineering - Structural Masters

We support all of our graduates to become chartered engineers. Therefore it’s essential that your degree is accredited to MEng (or equivalent) level. To find out if your degree is accredited, please visit the links below. If you do not find your degree within one of the links below and you know that it is accredited then please continue to submit your application and we can confirm this for you.

Additional Requirements Information:

Essential Criteria:

You must be either:

- in your final year of your degree, or;

- you must have already graduated.

This is a UK based role.

Roles will be based at any of the following location(s): Sunbury, Aberdeen, Canary Wharf, Hull, Pangbourne or other South of England BP Offices which could include, but are not limited to: Swindon, Leatherhead, Paddington, St. James Square London and Milton Keynes.

In order to be considered for this role please ensure that you complete all parts of the education details in this application form. Please list all information for any degrees that you have studied or are currently studying.

Note: only select integrated master's if you have completed, or are completing, a four or five year integrated master's degree.

Remember, you can only apply for ONE opportunity. If you are not sure that this is the opportunity for you, please return to our Degree Matcher to review your other matches.