Graduate - Civil Engineering

Our offshore structures, facilities, buildings, refineries and plants are essential to the production and delivery to market of hydrocarbons — BP’s core business. BP operates across the globe — in the Caspian, the deepwater off Angola and the Gulf of Mexico, the deserts of North America, Trinidad & Tobago, the North Sea and many other areas.
The design, build and integrity management of fixed, floating offshore and subsea structures, nearshore marine facilities and onshore civil infrastructure is down to the skills of our civil engineers. They are some of the most forward-thinking civil and structural engineering professionals in the oil and gas industry. Join them and help ensure safe, reliable and efficient plant operation for the entire lifecycle of our assets.
Duties and responsibilities
The precise nature of your role will be defined by your skills as well as the needs of the business but your duties and responsibilities will include: