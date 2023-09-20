Graduate - Civil Engineering - UK

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Graduate – Civil and Structural Engineering

Overview

Civil Engineers harness the forces of nature to build and operate technology for the benefit of humanity. At bp, our civil and structural engineers design, build and manage the integrity of our offshore and onshore structures and infrastructure whether fixed or floating. Our facilities are spread globally and you will work on jobs that range from local scale to projects of international significance. These facilities are essential to the production and delivery of energy from its natural state to the market and into society.

bp has growing interests in low carbon energy production, including; onshore- and offshore wind, solar power and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. A unique feature of this engineering discipline is that every single asset relies on the skills of our civil engineers. There is a lot to do! Join our teams and help deliver safe, reliable, sustainable and efficient energy during the life of our assets and our legacy beyond.

Your Role and Responsibilities

You will work within client and owner engineering teams either in a central hub or allocated to a specific facility. Your career will begin with a range of introductory experiences across the lifecycle of our assets which develop core engineering skills. Later, you will take on longer term roles in particular business areas that develop your career. This could be as a discipline specialist or into a range of related technical and managerial positions. Accordingly, your responsibilites will change a lot, but will likely include;

Working within project teams to provide technical leadership, performance manage delivery by our contractor teams and verify technical integrity for new facilities and modifications

Working at all stages of projects from concept identification and selection through development of definition, construction and handover to the start of operations.

Developing new civil engineering technology, design tools and guidance

Looking after the technical integrity of operating facilities

Safely decommissioning and remediating facilities at the end of operations

Requirements:

To apply for this role, you’ll need a Master’s degree (or equivalent) in Civil Engineering.

We support all of our graduates to become chartered engineers. Therefore, it’s essential that your degree is accredited to MEng (or equivalent) level by the Engineering Council or Equivalent. To find out if your degree is accredited, please visit the links below. If you do not find your degree within one of the links below and you know that it is accredited then please continue to submit your application and we can confirm this for you.

UK DEGREES ACCREDITED BY THE ENGINEERING COUNCIL

SIGNATORY MEMBERS OF THE WASHINGTON ACCORD

DEGREES ACCREDITED BY EUR-ACE/ENAEE

Additional Requirements Information :

Essential Criteria :

You must be either:

- in your final year of your degree, or;

- you must have already graduated.

This is a UK based role.

Roles will be based in our Sunbury on Thames Business & Technology headquarters. Location will depend on business needs, and is likely to change for each year on the Early Careers development programme as you move between roles.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is a rotational position (across locations)



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.