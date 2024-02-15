Graduate - Commercial - Austria

Job summary

About Mobility & Convenience

As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel we believe bp/Aral will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, or food and drinks for later our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.



Alongside a unique opportunity to act as a key integrator of multi-energy solutions across bp, M&C is perfectly placed to increase the company’s customers contact. To do this, we’ll need to be constantly pursuing commercial opportunities. Optimizing our core businesses. Looking for new revenue streams. Striving for more innovative digital and customer solutions, as well as building closer collaboration across bp and beyond. Throughout, the deep expertise and leadership of our people will be key.



That’s why we’re looking for the sharpest minds and brightest talent and empowering them to progress in our inclusive and agile culture. In M&C, you’ll have the opportunity to be a part of it all, while working with some of the most dynamic, diverse, and high performing teams around.



About our Development Programme

Our development programme is global in nature – wherever you’re based, you’ll benefit from the same outstanding training, development, and support. The structure of our programme provides you with rotations to challenge you in many different ways – providing you with the opportunity to build your confidence, expertise and experience.



The 3-year development programme offers world-class learning combining online learning with face-to-face classroom and on-the-job training, giving you the opportunity to develop the behavioural and technical skills you need to build a truly outstanding career. In addition, you'll be assigned a buddy and mentor, helping you to navigate the organisation, guide your development and learn what it takes to be successful.



Commercial development track

Every year, bp invests billions of dollars searching for new sources of energy, supplying our customers with the fuels they need.

We want you to be in the best position to propose new and creative ways to maximize value. The commercial track on the development programme will help you to develop strong commercial acumen which is supported by the different rotations you will undertake. During the 3 years you will work in one or several of our commercial departments in 3 different roles with targets and goals to achieve. You will be given the opportunity to broaden your knowledge and adjust your learning accordingly.

You may join a team that analyses the market, creates our marketing promotions, manages our telesales Fleet activities or you may be developing formats for our shops. One thing is sure, you will learn the basis of our convenience retail market by experiencing what it means to run a retail site with all the challenges it brings.

Role and key accountabilities

Supports the Austrian retail business in its local agenda and participates in various projects such as setting up and implementing a new Franchise system

Supports the Country Manager on all Low Carbon and Sustainability activities in the Austrian market (HVO, PV, SDA, EV, etc.)

Co-ordinates the set-up of relevant project plans incl. critical milestones, dependencies and deliverables

Supports the local team in the development, evaluation and roll-out of a new contractual system for the Franchise business

Close interaction with relevant stakeholders inputting into any LC project requirements

Evaluates the business potential for bp to become an electricity provider in Austria and to implement PV on CO sites

Acts as connector between Mobility & Convenience and bp pulse team for all EV related activities on Retail forecourts

Requirements

To apply for this opportunity, you will need to be in your final year of study or have completed your degree.

You like innovations and enjoy introducing new ideas and new ways of working

Academic degree in business administration/degree in environmental engineering or environmental/bioresource mgmt. or energy & sustainability management

Ideally retail experience and/or energy market experience (Gas/Power/Renewables)

Strong financial acumen, project management skills

Team player

Ideally coding and IT capabilities

Good negotiation skills

Numerate with keen eye for investigation, knowing when something is not right

The gross monthly salary according to the collective agreement is € 3,400 - with willingness to overpay depending on qualifications and experience.

Language requirements: German and English

Please provide your CV in English with your application.



