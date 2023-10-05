Graduate - Core Finance - UK (Aberdeen)

Entity:Finance
In this role, you will be a part of bp's One Finance graduate programme. As a part of this programme, you'll be able to build your experience through challenging development assignments, grow a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help you succeed.
As part of the programme you will have the opportunity to rotate through a series of 3 roles within the below finance areas:
To apply for this role, you will need to be in your final year of study or have completed your degree
You will be based at our Aberdeen office for this programme.
Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.
If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
