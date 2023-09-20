Graduate - Core Finance - UK

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

In this role, you will be a part of bp's One Finance graduate programme. As a part of this programme, you'll be able to build your experience through challenging development assignments, grow a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help you succeed.One Finance Programme:• A three-year program designed to give you a breadth of experience and the opportunity for professional growth.• Development assignments usually comprise of three 12-month rotations in core finance roles• Development assignments may be complemented by cross-entity project work to gain global exposure and exposure to other areas of finance.• Consists of a dedicated support network and you will be part of the One Finance community with events, socials and the opportunity to network.



Job Description:

As part of the programme you will have the opportunity to rotate through a series of 3 roles within the below finance areas:

Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC) : Our ARC function ensure robust control environment, accurate reporting of internal & external financial results, working with our Global Business Services (GBS) organisation based in Budapest & Pune to assure our financial processes and partner with the business to support smooth operation of our financial processes

: Our ARC function ensure robust control environment, accurate reporting of internal & external financial results, working with our Global Business Services (GBS) organisation based in Budapest & Pune to assure our financial processes and partner with the business to support smooth operation of our financial processes Planning & Performance Management (PPM) : Support Senior Finance Managers in delivery of internal business plans, economic analysis to support investment decisions, identify commercial optimisation options, understand & track commercial obligations and preparation of materials to support Joint Venture Partner engagement

: Support Senior Finance Managers in delivery of internal business plans, economic analysis to support investment decisions, identify commercial optimisation options, understand & track commercial obligations and preparation of materials to support Joint Venture Partner engagement Audit: The bp audit team consider and report if bp’s system of internal control (SIC) is adequately designed and operating effectively to respond to the significant risks bp is exposed to.

The bp audit team consider and report if bp’s system of internal control (SIC) is adequately designed and operating effectively to respond to the significant risks bp is exposed to. Treasury: Our treasury teams deliver optimal financing and risk management solutions to enable bp group strategy. We support the group’s businesses, partnering strategically with each to enable the delivery of commercial objectives by advising on and implementing optimal funding structures

Our treasury teams deliver optimal financing and risk management solutions to enable bp group strategy. We support the group’s businesses, partnering strategically with each to enable the delivery of commercial objectives by advising on and implementing optimal funding structures Business Finance (Within hydrocarbon, low carbon, or customer facing business (including retail): Business facing finance teams partner with the business to drive performance, provide commercial insight, and enable growth whilst also driving strong and compliant financial processes. They work with other finance sub-entities to deliver a seamless, efficient, optimized and digitized service.

Requirements

To apply for this role, you will need to be in your final year of study or have completed your degree

Location

You will likely be located in one of our main UK hubs (Sunbury/Aberdeen)

Location will depend on business needs, and is likely to change for each year on the Early Careers development programme as you move between roles.

Other information

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.