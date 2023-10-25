Graduate - Corrosion Engineering - UK

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



Engineering Group



Corrosion engineering is vital to bp. We ensure safe and reliable plant operation over the life of an asset in a cost-effective manner, maintaining integrity to prevent hydrocarbon and hazardous fluid releases, maximizing equipment uptime and delivering quality projects to schedule and budget.



Corrosion engineers support our operations and projects around the world. They work in diverse project teams with major contractors, ensuring the correct selection, specification and construction of all equipment types, to build new facilities or modify existing assets; or they work in asset teams within operations developing and implementing integrity management programmes, monitoring equipment performance and investigating operational difficulties. There are also roles working as a technical specialist advising operations and projects on specific aspects of Materials and corrosion engineering. They work with the full range of equipment, such as those found on offshore platforms, refineries, wind turbines, hydrogen electrolysers, pipelines and terminals, as well as all aspects of equipment design. Working with the latest technology and some of the brightest minds in the industry, we uphold the very highest standards of integrity management. Join us and you will too.

You will be located in our main UK hub, Sunbury-on-Thames. Location may change during the Early Careers development programme if you move between roles.

The precise nature of your role will be defined by your skills as well as the needs of the business but your duties and responsibilities will include:

Working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions

Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company

Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver excellence

Demonstrating drive and dedication through the bp values with an emphasis on safety.

With our purpose of reimagining energy for people and the planet, bp is transforming our entire business. We’re investing to grow renewable energy, expanding charging to support the growth of electric vehicles, and focusing our oil and gas business worldwide on higher quality and lower carbon operations. Join us in business, digital, engineering, science or trading, and you’ll be an important part of the progress we’re making. You’ll contribute to complex projects that can make an impact far beyond bp. You’ll take your own ambitions forward too – learning, growing, and building the foundations of a varied and rewarding career​.

To apply for this role, you’ll need at least a degree (or equivalent) in Materials Science/Engineering, Metallurgy, Chemistry or similar. Ideally you will also have a post graduate qualification in Corrosion Engineering.

For this graduate opportunity, you will need to be in your final year of study, or within 2 years of graduation.

We support our graduates to achieve professional accreditation and become chartered.

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



