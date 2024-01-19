Graduate Data Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for coordinating master data setup, particularly intercompany and billing data and supervise its quality while ensuring alignment to policies and procedures and working with team members to help drive outstanding customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Crafting a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance, and customer service, the GBS centre will drive innovative digital solutions and agile ways of working.



ROLE SYNOPSIS:

This role will focus on building the Analytics Strategy and execution plan for GBS. It focuses on crafting actionable insights for various global business lines in a balanced manner. This will be part of Analytics COE that sets analytics governance for rest of the organization.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Data Analysis and Interpretation:

• Analyze data to identify trends, patterns, and insights that can drive business decisions.

• Develop and maintain data models to support business intelligence and reporting.

Reporting and Visualization:

• Build insightful and visually appealing reports and dashboards using tools like Tableau, Power BI, or SAP Analytics Cloud.

• Present data-driven insights to key partners and provide actionable recommendations.

SAP Process Knowledge:

• Demonstrate a deep understanding of SAP processes, modules, and data structures.

• Collaborate with SAP teams to optimize data extraction, transformation, and loading processes.

Data Quality Assurance:

• Implement data quality standards and best practices to maintain data integrity.

• Identify and resolve data quality issues, ensuring high-quality data for analysis.

Automation and Efficiency:

• Automate data collection and reporting processes where possible to improve efficiency.

• Stay updated on industry best practices and new technologies related to data analysis and SAP.

Collaboration:

• Work closely with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and provide data-driven solutions.

• Collaborate with IT teams to ensure data availability and accessibility.

CRUCIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• Bachelor's degree in a relevant field, such as Business, Information Systems, Computer Science, or a related discipline.

• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

• Eagerness to learn and a strong curiosity about data analytics and SAP processes.

• Basic knowledge of data analysis tools, such as Excel, SQL, or basic scripting languages.

• Superb interpersonal skills and the ability to work optimally in a team.

• Ability to adapt to a multifaceted and fast-paced work environment



DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

• Familiarity with SAP or previous exposure to SAP systems.

• Basic knowledge of data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI).

• Internship or coursework related to data analysis



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

