Graduate - Digital - Data Engineering - UK

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
About the roles
It’s all about the data! There is no surprise that data is a seamless fabric that pervades every corner of our planet, making it the most valuable renewable resource. Data’s value stems from its potential to be distilled into an essential commodity. In its most refined state, data can be transformed into knowledge which powers decision making and provides opportunities for operational efficiencies and increased revenue.
Come blaze passion into designing, building, and integrating big data with the Data Engineering team to help make data and its pipelines more useful to the enterprise. Supercharge your human operating system and learning capacity while experimenting with new technology products, building, and maintaining data structures and architecture for data ingestion and processing. You’ll learn techniques, approaches and help develop technology products that enable data discovery, visualisation, and insights.
About You
Apply your insatiable curiosity to create data ingestion patterns and deliver data to consumers
Develop queries or algorithms to ingest data from various sources into a cloud-based environment and data ecosystem
Build required infrastructure for optimal extraction, transformation and loading of data
Assist in preparing big data infrastructure for large-scale data intensive applications
Optimise and engineer cloud architectures, data storage technologies
Activate your limitless potential in designing, building, and testing data products, scripts or connectors for advanced analytics
One Digital
For graduates, the One Digital Early Careers program is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital discipline. This provides early careers with a breadth of experience and the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.
Requirements
To apply to this role you'll need to a 2:1 degree, or equivalent in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Computer Engineering or related technical or business field.
You’ll also need to be in your final year of study or have completed your degree.
Experience designing, testing, optimizing, and troubleshooting ETL solutions.
Experience writing software in one or more programming languages (e.g. Python, Java, Scala).
Experience with database technologies and SQL.
Desirable criteria
Experience designing data architecture, APIs and system integration.
Experience large scale distributed data processing, including familiarity with NoSQL databases.
Experience cloud computing, like Azure, AWS.
Proficiency in all aspects of software development cycle.
Excellent communication, organizational, and analytical skills
Ability to work using the agile scrum, kanban or agile framework
Self-motivated with an enthusiastic and proactive, passionate approach to learn and inspire
Be an imaginative / creative problem solver
Energetic communicator open to co-create and collaborate on a cross-functional team
As this is a technical role if you are successful in progressing to the on-demand video interview stage a short coding test will follow the interview. The output from the test will be reviewed alongside the other elements of the assessment process; the test is not pass or fail.
Location
You will likely be based in one of our main UK offices in Sunbury, 25 North colonnade - Canary Wharf or Douglas House - London. Location will depend on business needs and can change for each year on the Early Careers development programme as you move between roles.
Other information
Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.
If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is a rotational position (across locations)
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.