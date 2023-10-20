Graduate - Digital - Data Management - UK

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

About the role

The One Digital Early Careers programme supports bp’s up and coming pipeline of digital talent. Digital Early Careers become part of a diverse, global digital community who are helping to lead bp through the energy transition, to provide reliable, affordable and lower carbon-energy to the world and achieve net-zero.

For graduates, the One Digital Early Careers programme is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital field. This provides early careers with a breadth of experience and the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.

Responsibilities

Hands-on management of corporate data, including data modeling, data cataloging, data governance, quality control and risk control.

Develop and apply procedures, standards and guidelines to collect, secure, handle and share data across the organization.

Align, integrate and consolidate data assets across organizations for better consistency, reliability and efficiency of data operation.

Triage, solve and authorize the maintenance of data-related problems.

Leverage domain knowledge to partner with business entities to identify patterns, relationships, opportunities and problems in business data. Drive business data requirements.

Develop functional data design based on the business data requirements

Help Data Engineers understand the functions that they need to provide technical design and implementation.

Qualifications

To apply to this role you'll need to a 2:1 degree, or equivalent in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Data Science/Computational Science or Computer Engineering.

You’ll also need to be in your final year of study or have completed your degree.

Hands-on experience with modern, large-scale databases and IT systems.

Knowledge and skills of SQL

Proficient at digesting, understanding and analyzing large amounts of data.

Knowledge of data security and privacy compliance policies, like GDPR, NIST and CCPA

Customer-centric and pragmatic mentality.

Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Desired

No prior experience in the energy industry required

Location

You will likely be based in one of our main UK offices in Sunbury, 25 North colonnade - Canary Wharf or Douglas House - London. Location will depend on business needs and can change for each year on the Early Careers development programme as you move between roles.

Other information

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is a rotational position (across locations)



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

