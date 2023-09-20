Graduate - Digital - Data & performance analyst - UK

Job summary

We are looking for people who like working with all types of different businesses and products and who believe data driven insights can positively impact business delivery. You will be embedded with a dynamic data and analytics team, with the resources of one of the world’s largest companies and leading analytical specialists.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



About the Roles

Do you have an obsession with data and analytics? Do you love finding impactful insights from various data sets that can be used to drive improvements in a companies' performance, business processes and products? Are you curious and have a desire to learn an exciting new field and new technologies? Do you want to help bp tackle its most challenging problems, advance the energy transition, help drive performance improvements across the globe, or make data driven recommendations to improve our customer experiences with our products and services?



One Digital

This role is part of the One Digital Early Careers program which supports bp’s up and coming pipeline of digital talent. Joiners become part of a diverse, global digital community who are helping to lead bp through the energy transition, to provide reliable, affordable, and lower carbon-energy to the world and achieve net-zero.

The program is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital discipline. This provides early careers joiners with a breadth of experience and the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.



About You

You will work with a businesspeople, engineers, managers, data scientists, data engineers and other analyst to understand how the business is performing and how to make it even better! You will dig into data sets and use tools and techniques to cleanse, rationalize and infer meaning out of data. Using that data and performance information, you will craft views that help decision makers use data in an intuitive and consumable way.



Requirements

To apply for this role, you'll need a 2:1 degree, or equivalent, ideally focused in business analytics, business administration, data science or a STEM field with strong data analysis or analytics component.

You’ll also need to be in your final year of study or have completed your degree.

Location

You will likely be based in one of our main UK offices in Sunbury, 25 North colonnade - Canary Wharf or Douglas House - London. Location will depend on business needs and can change for each year on the Early Careers development programme as you move between roles.



Other information

Please note you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is a rotational position (across locations)



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



