Graduate - Digital - Enterprise technology engineer - UK

Are you in? Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are building a culture of success and providing our IT professionals the opportunities to grow and embrace the technologies to deliver our ambitions.

About the role

Enterprise Technology and Service Engineering provide the strategic technology platforms on which digital business solutions are built. These solutions will help turn our net zero ambitions into reality. As an intern, you will enable our business to deliver on these aspirations.



Enterprise Technology Engineer

Embedded within one of our multi-disciplinary platform engineering teams, you will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver high-value, highly scalable and resilient platforms to support the enterprise. You will be exposed to new technologies and learn to build, maintain, and administer platforms across the enterprise. You will learn about our automation frameworks and will have the opportunity to develop your complex scripting (typically Python/C#/JSON) skills. You will engineer and automate robust, secure, and scalable cloud architectures in AWS and Azure along with opportunities in platforms as a service (PaaS) including Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Power Platforms.



One Digital

This role is part of the One Digital Early Careers program which supports bp’s up and coming pipeline of digital talent. Digital Early Careers become part of a diverse, global digital community who are helping to lead bp through the energy transition, to provide reliable, affordable, and lower carbon-energy to the world and achieve net-zero.

For graduates, the One Digital Early Careers program is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital discipline. This provides early careers with a breadth of experience and the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.



Requirements

Analytical and logical, you’ll be keen on software development and looking to learn and collaborate among our skilled software developers.