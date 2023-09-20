Graduate - Digital - High performance computing - UK

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

High performance computing (HPC) Developers work alongside our customers in the technology and research teams to develop and optimize their simulation, ML and data processing tools.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



High performance computing (HPC) Developers work alongside our customers in the technology and research teams to develop and optimize their simulation, ML and data processing tools.



The high-performance computing team operates bp’s supercomputing centre, which is used by scientists across the company to develop new technologies in subsurface imaging, simulations of hydrocarbon and carbon sequestration reservoirs, wind, molecular biology, lubricants, etc.

We are looking for candidates with enthusiasm for computational science, software development, and a curiosity about working with domain scientists to understand and develop their ideas into practical tools!

The role of the HPC developer can include:

Development and implementation of new scientific algorithms on our large-scale Linux clusters. This will often involve OpenMP and MPI programming on parallel computing systems.

Development and optimization of ML and reinforcement learning algorithms applied to subsurface resource and renewable energy problems.

Optimization of codes to ensure they run effectively on a variety of compute architectures, which may include CPUs and GPUs.

Development of software tools that improve our effectiveness at using large Linux clusters.

Development of visualization tools for scientific data.

Supporting research scientists with their software development projects.

A minimum of a 2:1 degree plus a Master's or PhD degree in Engineering, Geophysics, Computer Science, Physics or Maths

To be in your final year of study or have completed your degree.

Moderate programming experience in Python, Fortran, C/C++, MPI/OpenMP, TensorFlow/PyTorch or other scientific programming languages

You will likely be based in one of our main UK offices in Sunbury, 25 North colonnade - Canary Wharf or Douglas House - London. Location will depend on business needs and can change for each year on the Early Careers development programme as you move between roles.

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is a rotational position (across locations)



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



