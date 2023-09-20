Graduate - Digital - Product Management - UK

In digital product management the role is to drive and manage digital products through the complete product lifecycle! Digital products are typically systems, services, apps, websites, software in a digital environment, starting from inception of the product, through to prototyping and gaining customer or user feedback.
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are building a culture of success and providing our IT professionals the opportunities to grow and embrace the technologies to deliver our ambitions.
You will need to have a holistic understanding of the tech, the data and the users and bring that together to direct the team to deliver the best for the product. They continually gain user feedback on the digital product to maintain and make enhancements and improvements. They are the voice of the customer, interpreting the need behind the request and prioritizing any changes needing to be made and with the product being digital they ensure changes are made continually.
Changes can be weekly or even daily as new code can be changed quickly and immediately consumed by users. The graduate manages the product to the end of its life, decommissioning the system or service and the technology that sits behind it. This could be across installed applications, mobile applications, web sites and web applications across nearly all market sectors.
Daily, you will interact with a wide range of people both internal and external stakeholders of their digital and technical development team and bp. These include members of their multi-disciplinary digital and technical development team (Software Engineers, Testers, Business Analysts, Delivery Managers, UX Designers), customers or internal users, subject matter experts across their organization or sector, commercial teams within their organization, other members of the digital product community including peers and leaders and any collaborators interested in or with influence over their digital product.
An employee in this graduate role will be responsible for the end-to-end lifecycle management of their digital product(s). They are responsible for prioritizing user driven and commercial changes which leads to the prioritization of the work of the digital and technical development team. They will be responsible for ensuring they deliver value for money but are unlikely to directly manage a budget. They are unlikely to have complete autonomy over their product, they will need approval or agreement from senior product colleagues in bp for key decisions, including strategic direction
One Digital
This role is part of the One Digital Early Careers program which supplies bp’s future pipeline of digital talent. Joiners become part of a diverse, global digital community who are helping to lead bp through the energy transition, to provide reliable, affordable, and lower carbon-energy to the world and achieve net-zero.
For graduates, the program is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital discipline. This provides early careers with a breadth of experience and the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.
To apply for this role, you will need to be in your final year of study or have completed your degree in Computer Science / Information Technology or Energy Business / Management
You will likely be based in one of our main UK offices in Sunbury, 25 North colonnade - Canary Wharf or Douglas House - London. Location will depend on business needs and can change for each year on the Early Careers development program as you move between roles.
Please note you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.
If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
