Graduate - Digital - Product Management - UK

Job summary

In digital product management the role is to drive and manage digital products through the complete product lifecycle! Digital products are typically systems, services, apps, websites, software in a digital environment, starting from inception of the product, through to prototyping and gaining customer or user feedback.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

In digital product management the role is to drive and manage digital products through the complete product lifecycle!Digital products are typically systems, services, apps, websites, software in a digital environment, starting from inception of the product, through to prototyping and gaining customer or user feedback.



Job Description:

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are building a culture of success and providing our IT professionals the opportunities to grow and embrace the technologies to deliver our ambitions.

You will need to have a holistic understanding of the tech, the data and the users and bring that together to direct the team to deliver the best for the product. They continually gain user feedback on the digital product to maintain and make enhancements and improvements. They are the voice of the customer, interpreting the need behind the request and prioritizing any changes needing to be made and with the product being digital they ensure changes are made continually.

About the role

Changes can be weekly or even daily as new code can be changed quickly and immediately consumed by users. The graduate manages the product to the end of its life, decommissioning the system or service and the technology that sits behind it. This could be across installed applications, mobile applications, web sites and web applications across nearly all market sectors.

Daily, you will interact with a wide range of people both internal and external stakeholders of their digital and technical development team and bp. These include members of their multi-disciplinary digital and technical development team (Software Engineers, Testers, Business Analysts, Delivery Managers, UX Designers), customers or internal users, subject matter experts across their organization or sector, commercial teams within their organization, other members of the digital product community including peers and leaders and any collaborators interested in or with influence over their digital product.

An employee in this graduate role will be responsible for the end-to-end lifecycle management of their digital product(s). They are responsible for prioritizing user driven and commercial changes which leads to the prioritization of the work of the digital and technical development team. They will be responsible for ensuring they deliver value for money but are unlikely to directly manage a budget. They are unlikely to have complete autonomy over their product, they will need approval or agreement from senior product colleagues in bp for key decisions, including strategic direction

As part of the role you will be required to

Engage teams and collaborators to develop a compelling vision and strategy for your product and communicate these over the short and long-term.

Priorities the delivery of value delivered through digital products or services to users whilst balancing competing priorities and constraints.

Through your supporting of a multi-disciplinary team, you will represent users throughout the product lifecycle phases.

Develop and prioritize the product backlog, creating user stories and making decisions based on evidence.

Engage with a variety of customers, flexing your style as appropriate.

Develop an expert understanding of the users’ needs and champion these in the delivery of your product.

Engage with users and customers through a range of channels to encourage take-up and use of your product.

Set measurable goals for your product and report against these to demonstrate progress against benefits.

Support the vision, roadmaps, and delivery of other products in your area of work.

Play an active role in product manager communities sharing your learning and celebrating progress made by other people and teams.

Seeking out appropriate feedback and using it to drive future improvements.

Seeking out and using best available data to make decisions.

Working with and alongside all members of a multi-disciplinary team to get the best outcomes.

One Digital

This role is part of the One Digital Early Careers program which supplies bp’s future pipeline of digital talent. Joiners become part of a diverse, global digital community who are helping to lead bp through the energy transition, to provide reliable, affordable, and lower carbon-energy to the world and achieve net-zero.

For graduates, the program is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital discipline. This provides early careers with a breadth of experience and the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.

Requirements

To apply for this role, you will need to be in your final year of study or have completed your degree in Computer Science / Information Technology or Energy Business / Management

Location

You will likely be based in one of our main UK offices in Sunbury, 25 North colonnade - Canary Wharf or Douglas House - London. Location will depend on business needs and can change for each year on the Early Careers development program as you move between roles.



Other information

Please note you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.