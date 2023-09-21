Graduate - Digital - Technical Project Graduate - UK

Job summary

Our Technical Project Graduates will be deployed to work in different areas of our business. The TPM Discipline partners with product management teams and software engineering squads to define objectives and key results, align delivery outcomes with overall product vision and strategy, and measure key performance indicators against delivery.

Job Summary:

Job Description:

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

Working with us, you can do this by:

deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and ‎safety ambitions

driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originating, scaling and commercializing innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new ‎businesses from them

protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks.

Because together we are:

Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors.‎

Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs.‎

Empathetic, curious, creative and inclusive.

About the role

We are looking for people who enjoy working at-pace, love embracing challenges, and have a passion for helping highly capable, cross-functional teams deliver to their potential. As a Technical Project Graduate, you will join a group that provides bp with planning, execution, and tracking capabilities that are key to the successful delivery of high-value digital programs.

You will be introduced to transferable skills that will allow you to support a team working directly with immediate business demand in one area, while also being given the opportunity to grow your knowledge and capabilities over time through exposure to different aspects of project management and software development lifecycle across our businesses.

You will be introduced to a variety of technical and business domains and learn to use tools that support several delivery methodologies.

We embrace a culture of change and agility and expect our teams to continuously evolve and adapt to our changing world. We value great teammates, who can transcend organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and make those around them better. We actively seek out those who consider the perspective of others, while understanding and respecting cultural differences.

This role combines knowledge from traditional project management, program management, agile delivery, and product management. Some of the key accountabilities for this role include:

Supporting senior Technical Program Managers in end-to-end project deliveries focused on digital products, projects and programs, including planning, execution, and tracking of scope, financials, and schedule.

Coordinating across key teams (e.g., digital security, procurement, legal, etc.) to ensure established control processes are consistently applied.

Facilitating risk and issues tracking for projects and escalating program level risks to the appropriate level.

Supporting senior Technical Program Managers in their management of stakeholders and compliance with established governance processes up to the executive level.

Pursuing continuous improvement and sharing lessons learned across the Technical Program Management community.

Requirements:

A minimum of a 2:1 degree in Computer Science/Information Technology, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Management Information Systems, Business/Management

To be in your final year of study or have completed your degree.

Location

You will likely be based in one of our main UK offices in Sunbury, 25 North colonnade - Canary Wharf or Douglas House - London. Location will depend on business needs and can change for each year on the Early Careers development programme as you move between roles.

Other information

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is a rotational position (across locations)



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



