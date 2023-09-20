Graduate - Electrical Engineering - UK

Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company.

Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver excellence.

Demonstrating drive and dedication through the bp values with an emphasis on safety.



Requirements



For this graduate role, you will need to be in your final year of study or have completed your Masters degree.



We support our graduates to get professional accreditation and become chartered engineers via bp’s IET accredited training scheme. Therefore, it’s essential that your degree is accredited to MEng (or equivalent) level. To find out if your degree is accredited, please visit the links below. If you don’t find your degree within the links and know it is accredited, then please continue to submit your application and we can confirm this for you.



UK DEGREES ACCREDITED BY THE ENGINEERING COUNCIL

SIGNATORY MEMBERS OF THE WASHINGTON ACCORD

DEGREES ACCREDITED BY EUR-ACE/ENAEE

You will likely be located in one of our main UK hubs Sunbury or Aberdeen.

Location will depend on business needs, and is likely to change for each year on the Early Careers development programme as you move between roles.