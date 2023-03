Job summary

Introduction :

Joining the One Engineering Program in Spain, you’ll enjoy real responsibility from day one and the freedom to choose your path, improving your knowledge, growing your skills and gaining real-world experience alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry



What do we offer?

A rotational programme across several businesses and areas

The programme is expected to last 3 years. Performance and motivation will be assessed periodically to identify rotations, define development plans and confirm the length of the programme

2 or 3 different rotations designed to give you exposure to multiple disciplines, helping build your business understanding and specific career skills

This is a permanent contract. After graduating from the Challenge programme, the person will be placed in a new role as per business needs

Hands-on experience, exposure to real environments and technologies from the beginning

Structured learning supplemented by coaching and assessment

Mentoring with a member of the Spanish leadership team, and access to a buddy

Opportunity to work alongside industry specialists

Networking opportunities and development outside the organization. For instance, you can be sponsored to participate in One Young World , the global forum for young leaders

An attractive reward and benefits package

A positive cultural organization with outstanding DE&I and flexibility policies

No matter your role, you’ll receive the training, support, and mentorship to build a rewarding and long-term career with bp. Over the course of the programme, you will complete rotations across a variety of businesses in a mixture of customer facing, operational and analytical roles.

What kind of roles are available?

Process Engineering

Maintenance and reliability

Production Planning

Refinery Optimization

Operations and production

Health and Safety

Environmental and net Zero.

REQUIREMENTS

Strong academic background, preferably business-related studies

Notable previous work experience (at least 2 years). We offer a permanent contract. This programme is not part of our internship scheme - if you’re interested in internships, please check our website bp.com/careers

Full professional competency in English and Spanish

Willingness to be temporarily relocated at Spain domestic level

OTHER DESIRABLE SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Industrial experience

Energy market experience (Gas/Power/Renewables)

Project management skills

Numerate with keen eye for investigation, knowing when something is not right

Negotiating and influencing skills

Innovative thinking - identifying new opportunities in meaningful market conditions

Successful track record to demonstrate tenacity through completing objectives