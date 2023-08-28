Graduate - G&LCE – Wind Engineer - US

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for providing Mechanical engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for providing Mechanical engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Engineers play a crucial role in the safe & efficient operation of our wind farms. Taking on a role as a wind engineer, you will be part of a multi-discipline engineering team within performance or projects.

Wind Engineers in performance will provide technical support to our operations; including troubleshooting technical challenges; improving the availability/reliability of our operating assets; and driving the performance of our turbines.



You will gain broad exposure to wind farm components, including:

Turbine technology

Sub-stations

Electrical transmission systems



The role will provide you with exposure to many facets of engineering, including:

Equipment design & operation

Control systems

Maintenance & inspection

Risk identification & assessment

Data analytics

Wind Engineers supporting our wind farm projects will be performing technical engineering studies, performing commercial analysis, managing contractor performance and supporting site construction activities associated with the installation of wind turbine components.

You will gain broad exposure to Wind Turbine Projects, including:

Turbine technology, Sub-stations, Control Systems and Electrical transmission systems

Wind Turbine Construction and Installation Methods

Performance Management of Wind Turbine Contractor Deliverables

Operation and maintenance handover requirements to Windfarm site maintenance team

The role will provide you with exposure to many facets of project management, including:

Project Cost and Schedule Management

Full Life Cycle Project Economic Models

Contracts and Stakeholder Management

Risk and Opportunity Management

Project Quality Requirements

Project Health, Safety and Environment Requirements

This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:

Experience

Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience

Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience

Development

Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps

Building of interpersonal and enabling skills

Support towards professional accreditation or chartership

Support

Part of the global engineering community and One bp early careers network

Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice

Technical support network

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

No sponsorship is available for this role.

Pursuing a bachelor’s degree

Preferred Requirements

Majoring in Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, or Industrial Engineering

Graduating in December 2023 through May 2024 or recently graduated within the last 3 years



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.