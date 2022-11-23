Graduate - Geophysics Seismic Delivery

Job summary

Seismic Delivery manages and executes all seismic activities for bp, performing an important role in supplying valuable information that enables continuing success for hydrocarbon exploration and development. Additionally, seismic technology is playing an increasing part in bp's transition into alternative energy and low-carbon, with delivery of near-surface high-resolution products for wind-farm planning and CCUS monitoring. Seismic Delivery is a strategic asset to bp, being highly regarded by the entire industry, carrying an exceptional track record for safe delivery of seismic operations with a reputation for deployment of leading technology solutions.



The Sunbury-based Seismic Delivery team supports all seismic activities across eastern hemisphere, which includes various regions across Asia-Pacific, Africa, Middle East and Europe. The role in Seismic Delivery is specifically assigned to the design, planning of seismic data acquisition surveys and the Management of Geophysical Operations (MoGO). The Geophysical Operations Geophysicist engages with the business to understand technical objectives and specific seismic requirements to present a solution for effective survey design with overall budget awareness. The role includes all aspects of project management for delivery of the safe and technically successful in-field operations. This includes elements of contract procurement with direct engagement with seismic acquisition contractors and project management, including seismic data quality assurance and HSSE.



Responsibilities

The precise requirements of the role will be commensurate on the level of technical knowledge and skill set; it is expected to include the following:

Be part of a team of technical specialists with responsibilities for delivery of geophysical operations across bp’s subsurface portfolio, giving insight to and gaining experience from a wide variety of locations and geophysical challenges.

To work closely and build relationships with seismic acquisition contractors for the planning and safe delivery of geophysical operations.

Gain knowledge and awareness of emerging technologies that will enable more efficient operations, improved data quality and carbon management performance.

Collaborate with stakeholders from integrated subsurface teams to deliver the required quality of seismic data, within the time frame, in accordance with budget and in a safe manner.

Previous experience of onshore and/or offshore seismic operations (towed streamer, ocean-bottom cables/nodes would be an advantage).

Technical knowledge of seismic data processing and imaging

Strong communication and influencing skills

in your final year of your degree,

or already graduated.

Remember, you can only apply for ONE opportunity. If you are not sure that this is the opportunity for you, please return to our Candidate Matcher to review your other matches.

