Graduate - HSSE Sustainability

The safety of our sites, the well-being of our people and our impact on the environment and communities in which we operate are fundamental to our business. These foundational principles are critical as we reimagine energy for people and our planet and work towards our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Health, safety, environment and carbon (HSE and carbon) cares for and protects our people and planet from harm. HSE and carbon covers all businesses throughout bp from offshore production facilities to wind and solar farms, global networks of retail sites, and many other exciting ventures. Our ambition is to lead by example by partnering to deliver solutions that reduce risk and eliminate harm.

The Early Career environment, social & carbon roles include a broad range of opportunities covering environment, social and carbon support for our operational sites or projects on topics in environmental, sustainability, carbon/methane, human rights, and risk management as part of our global teams.

When you first join, you may focus on:

Working with teams to deliver requirements for environmental or general HSE compliance

Making sure environment or social impacts and risks are systematically and proactively managed by ensuring alignment and compliance with policy, standards, regulations and statutory requirements

Supporting our net zero, people and planet aims through delivery of our sustainability frame

Looking for continuous improvement or long-term project opportunities across sustainability topics

As your experience and capability develops, you may lead in the sustainability agenda at one of our sites or have the chance to support our businesses worldwide in measuring and managing their environmental impact.

Alternatively, you could support the deployment of technology or pursue opportunities in a technical specialism such as atmospheric emissions, water use and discharge, biodiversity enhancement, carbon and methane measurement and reduction, community engagement, or remediation. You could also take a leadership career path in a local or global business.

Are you ready to ignite your potential with bp?

Taking on the role of an Environmental, Social & Carbon Advisor means placing bp’s sustainability priorities at the center of your work. Alongside a degree in environmental sciences, environmental or chemical engineering, sustainability management, social policy, climate change or a related subject, you should have a passion for problem-solving, systems thinking, and a care for people and the planet.

To apply for this role, you’ll need a 2:1 degree, or equivalent, in environmental sciences, environmental or chemical engineering, sustainability management, social policy, climate change or a related subject.



You must be either:

- in your final year of your degree, or;

- you must have already graduated.

