Graduate – I&E - Subsurface Technology Reservoir Engineer - US

Grade J Responsible for supporting the team to evaluate new business development opportunities through the provision of reservoir engineering analyses, supporting the subsurface risk management plan and developing technical expertise to provide appropriate input to the surveillance activity.

Innovation & Engineering



Subsurface Group



Grade JResponsible for supporting the team to evaluate new business development opportunities through the provision of reservoir engineering analyses, supporting the subsurface risk management plan and developing technical expertise to provide appropriate input to the surveillance activity.



This role will be a part of bp’s early careers development program. Through this program, early careers employees will build their experience through challenging development assignments, by developing a toolkit of transferable skills for the future and having a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

A reservoir engineering specialist is responsible for developing and applying advanced numerical modeling techniques to building, simulating, and assessing asset risks and uncertainties with reservoir models. bp has a strong ecosystem of in-house and vendor tools used to inform business decision-making around the development of our subsurface resources. The maintenance, research, and development of future generations of such tools requires the talents and capabilities of technical specialist reservoir engineers equipped with strong skills in not only reservoir engineering, but also data analytics, statistical analysis, computer science and programming.

The role will be in the bp I&E Subsurface Technology Center of Excellence (ST CoE), which partners with and supports bp oil and gas, carbon storage and other low carbon teams in researching and developing innovative tools and workflows for robust field development and/or storage plans, with full consideration of risks and uncertainty.

Seeking a graduate, majoring in reservoir engineering, physics, or relevant quantitative discipline, with strong computational modelling experience

Coding skills in Python and/or C++/Fortran

Experience in reservoir model building and simulation

Experience in designing and applying statistical and physics-based mathematical modeling techniques.

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

On a case-by-case basis, bp may support US Immigration sponsorship for full-time or long- term employment

Must be in final year, graduating from Dec. 2023 through May 2024 or graduated in the past 3 years.

Skills in data analytics and statistical analysis

Skills in machine learning or automation

Proficient in working in a Linux environment



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Monitoring, measuring and verification, Reservoir and storage unit modelling, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage development plans, Resource and storage estimation, Secondary recovery forecasting, Secondary recovery planning, Static reservoir description, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and area performance, Well Planning



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.