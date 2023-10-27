Graduate - I&E - Subsurface Technology - UK

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

A subsurface technology graduate is responsible for developing and applying advanced numerical modeling techniques to building, simulating, and assessing asset risks and uncertainties with reservoir models.



Job Description:

This role will be a part of bp’s early careers development program. Through this program, early careers employees will build their experience through challenging development assignments, by developing a toolkit of transferable skills for the future and having a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

A subsurface technology graduate is responsible for developing and applying advanced numerical modeling techniques to building, simulating, and assessing asset risks and uncertainties with reservoir models.

bp has a strong ecosystem of in-house and vendor tools used to inform business decision-making around the development of our subsurface resources. The maintenance, research, and development of future generations of such tools requires the talents and capabilities of technical specialists equipped with strong skills in data analytics, statistical analysis, computer science and programming.

The role will sit in the bp I&E Subsurface Technology Center of Excellence (ST CoE), which partners with and supports bp oil and gas, carbon storage and other low carbon teams in researching and developing innovative tools and workflows for robust field development and/or storage plans, with full consideration of risks and uncertainty.

Requirements

Seeking a graduate with a degree in a subsurface discipline (e.g reservoir engineering. Geophysics etc.), a quantitative area (e.g. Maths, Physics, Computer/Data Science) or engineering with strong computational modelling experience.

Coding skills in Python and/or C++/Fortran

Experience in designing and applying statistical and physics-based mathematical modeling techniques.

Desirable skills

Skills in data analytics and statistical analysis

Skills in machine learning or automation

Proficient in working in a Linux environment

Innovation & Engineering

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

Working with us, you can do this by:

deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and ‎safety ambitions

driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new ‎businesses from them

protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks

Because together we are:

Originators, builders, guardians, and disruptors

Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs‎

Empathetic, curious, creative and inclusive

Location

You will likely be based out of one of our main UK offices in Sunbury or Aberdeen. The location will depend on business needs.

Please note: you can apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you are not sure that this is the opportunity for you, please return to our Candidate Matcher to review your other matches.

Within the education section please list all information for any degrees that you have studied or are currently studying.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is a rotational position (across locations)



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Coding Languages, Data Analytics, Mathematics Modeling, Statistical Analysis



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.