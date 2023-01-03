Graduate - Information security

Job summary

Are you in?

At bp, we provide the energy that fuels growth and improves the lives of people across the globe. However, the world is changing and the energy industry with it. We are committed to being net-zero producers of carbon by 2030. This is against an ever-increasing risk of security threats to the company. Leading this change safely is a huge and complex challenge for us. Our technologists are at the heart of meeting this challenge, to help deliver solutions to our complex problems in a safe way. The environment is ever changing - think of this as a chance to shape yourself and the future of bp.



In our Innovation & Engineering Graduate Program, you’ll enjoy some of the best training and development the industry has to offer. For two years you’ll work in two very different teams within Security - giving you end to end experience of a modern and cutting-edge security group where you can really develop your skills.



About the roles

You’ll join our Digital Security focused team; with the resources of one of the world's largest technology departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. The Security team’s purpose is to enable bp’s low carbon ambition, through delivery, in a cyber safe way, of the underpinning transformation. While bp takes this journey, they will ensure cyber safe day-to-day operations. Day to day activities will depend on which of the four roles you rotate across



Our core Information Security specialists build Customer trust and empower the business to understand cyber threats, identify vulnerabilities and manage cyber risks to their business operations. They advise on complex information security and risk management issues. A real challenge!



If delivering digital security policy, compliance, governance and risk advisory services, underpinned by automation and data is your passion, working within The Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) group would be an ideal fit.



Within Operational Security Management you’ll experience opportunities to design, deliver and manage critical operational security systems. This team enables active, intelligence and analytics-led incident response company-wide. Our 24x7 operations require advanced technical and investigative skills covering automation system security, all corporate solutions and Counter Threat & Intelligence tooling.



Or if Information Security Engineering is your future, you’ll have an opportunity to learn to build systems that remain dependable in the face of malware, error or mischance. This is a broad and interesting domain, that ranges from Cryptography and computer security through to hardware tamper resistance.



Requirements

Being analytical and logical. You’ll be keen on solving security problems in a creative manner to serve the businesses you support underpinned with a passion for enabling safe operations.

You’ll enjoy exploring and experimenting with new and emerging technologies too and pitting your wits against cyber threats.

To apply to this role you'll need a 2:1 degree, or equivalent, in computer science, IT, instrument & control engineering, psychology/sociology, management information systems, mathematics, statistics , physics or risk , compliance.

You’ll also need to be in your final year of study or have completed your degree.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.