Graduate - Instrument & Control Engineering

Automation includes a range of engineering subdisciplines including instruments, process control, safety systems, communications and cyber security. It enables digitally secure, safe, reliable and optimal control of complex energy facilities, which include our oil refineries and biofuels plants, oil and gas production facilities, green and blue hydrogen production, on-shore and off-shore wind, solar and integrated mobility solutions.



It is the control & automation engineer’s job to optimise production and enhance safety by making improvements to process control, as well as designing and maintaining the distributed control systems that house these controls. The instruments and protective systems role consists of three primary specialist areas including field instrumentation, safety instrumented systems (SIS), and fire and gas systems, all of these systems playing critical roles in safe and reliable operations, environment and personnel protection. Operations critical telecommunications engineers enhance bp’s safety, security, communications, and operations in the field by engineering and supporting critical operational technology systems, connectivity and networks. The automation systems digital security role supports operations, projects and emerging technologies in understanding cyber security risks related to automation systems, developing solutions and processes to conform to bp requirements.



Role and responsibilities



As a Graduate you could find yourself:

Working with an incredibly diverse and distributed team of experienced engineers with a global perspective. Automation touches everything in bp, even our rapid battery charging solutions require cyber secure safe control systems. Who knows where this could lead?

Working with the latest wireless technology to support development and use of industrial IoT as we build new energy systems and modernise our legacy operations.

Integrating instrument and protection systems for electric vehicles, battery charging and storage systems or working with miniature sensors to develop energy systems integrating wind, solar and green hydrogen energy.

Working with the latest sensing, measurement & analysis instrument technologies; learning design and application of safety instrumented systems in production, refining, pipelines, carbon capture, hydrogen generation, biofuels and renewable energy facilities

Designing and building process plant control systems, which means incredible variety. One day you could be working out the best way to control a biofuels reactor, the next you could be working on installing an advanced control system (a kind of autopilot) for blue hydrogen production.

