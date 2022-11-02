Graduate – Mechanical engineering
Mechanical engineering is vital to bp. We ensure safe and reliable plant operation, over the life of an asset in a cost effective manner. Preventing hydrocarbon releases, maximizing equipment uptime and ensuring quality projects are delivered to schedule and budget.
Mechanical engineers support our operations and projects around the world. They work in diverse project teams with major contractors, ensuring the correct selection, specification and construction of mechanical equipment and systems, as part of building new facilities or modifying existing assets; or they work in asset teams within operations to develop and implement maintenance programmes, monitoring equipment performance and investigating operational difficulties. There are also roles working as a technical specialist advising operations and projects on particular aspects of mechanical engineering. Not to mention their work with a broad range of mechanical equipment, such as gas turbines, compressors, heaters, vessel and piping, as well as all aspects of its design. Working with the latest technology and some of the brightest minds in the industry, we uphold the very highest standards of mechanical integrity. Join us and you will too.
Roles and responsibilities
The precise nature of your role will be defined by your skills as well as the needs of the business but your duties and responsibilities will include: