Job summary

Graduate – Mechanical engineering ​

Mechanical engineering is vital to bp. We ensure safe and reliable plant operation, over the life of an asset in a cost effective manner. Preventing hydrocarbon releases, maximizing equipment uptime and ensuring quality projects are delivered to schedule and budget.



Mechanical engineers support our operations and projects around the world. They work in diverse project teams with major contractors, ensuring the correct selection, specification and construction of mechanical equipment and systems, as part of building new facilities or modifying existing assets; or they work in asset teams within operations to develop and implement maintenance programmes, monitoring equipment performance and investigating operational difficulties. There are also roles working as a technical specialist advising operations and projects on particular aspects of mechanical engineering. Not to mention their work with a broad range of mechanical equipment, such as gas turbines, compressors, heaters, vessel and piping, as well as all aspects of its design. Working with the latest technology and some of the brightest minds in the industry, we uphold the very highest standards of mechanical integrity. Join us and you will too.



Roles and responsibilities ​

The precise nature of your role will be defined by your skills as well as the needs of the business but your duties and responsibilities will include:

Working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions

Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company

Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver excellence

Demonstrating drive and dedication through the bp values with an emphasis on safety.

As part of bp, you will also be able to take part in additional activities outside of your role, whether it be supporting local community initiatives, our bp Business Resourcing Groups and you are given the encouragement and time to participate.

​

Requirements ​

To apply for this role, you’ll need a master’s degree (or equivalent) in mechanical engineering, aeronautical, aerospace or automotive engineering.

For this graduate opportunity, you will need to be in your final year of study, or must have already graduated.

We support our graduates to get professional accreditation and become chartered engineers. Therefore, it’s essential that your degree is accredited to MEng (or equivalent) level. To find out if your degree is accredited, please visit the links below. If you don’t find your degree within the links and know it is accredited, then please continue to submit your application and we can confirm this for you. ​

Other information ​

Remember, you can only apply for ONE opportunity. If you are not sure that this is the opportunity for you, please return to our Candidate Matcher to review your other matches. ​

​

Within the education section please list all information for any degrees that you have studied or are currently studying. ​

​

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk . If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149. ​